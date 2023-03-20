Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £10k in Scottish Mortgage one year ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £10k in Scottish Mortgage one year ago, here’s what I’d have now

The last year has been tough on Scottish Mortgage, but long-term investors have still made big money. Should I buy it today?

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) remains the UK’s best selling investment trust, latest AJ Bell figures show, yet it’s had a horrible year.

The trust won its spurs during the post-financial crisis bull run, after taking a big bet on US tech and disruptive start-ups. At one point, three-quarters of its portfolio was invested in the US, with almost a tenth devoted to just one stock, Elon Musk’s Tesla. It also went big on tech giants like Amazon and Tencent.

It’s not a mortgage company

I repeatedly highlighted Scottish Mortgage’s success and increasingly, the risks it posed, too. The wheels came off last year when inflation and interest rates rocketed, and US tech crashed. The Nasdaq fell by a third in 2022, but Scottish Mortgage did worse. Its net asset value halved in 2022.

Measured over 12 months, its share price has now fallen 35.82%. If I had invested £10,000 on 20 March last year, I would have just £6,418 today. I would have suffered a paper loss of £3,582, plus trading fees.

Scottish Mortgage yields 0.55% a year, which would have handed me around £50 worth of dividends, but it wouldn’t have make up for my outsized losses.

Longer-term investors have done much better though. If I’d invested £10,000 five years ago, I’d now have almost £15,000. Had I invested a decade ago, my money would have grown by 298% and my £10k would be worth a cool £39,817.

This tells me two things. First, we should never judge investment performance over just one year, especially a year as volatile as 2022. Second, the real rewards from investing are generated over the longer run. Despite the last disastrous year, long-term investors are still well ahead.

Can the trust make a comeback?

The big question is: would I buy Scottish Mortgage today? I have been pondering that for weeks, but now I’ve come to a decision and the answer is no. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank made up my mind for me.

The US bank made money by lending to tech start-ups, but was sunk by today’s high interest rates. I suspect Scottish Mortgage’s favoured hunting ground will be barren territory for some time, as the dominoes totter and fall.

Today, I prefer to invest my money in high-yielding FTSE 100 stocks. By reinvesting my regular dividends, I should benefit from ongoing volatility, by picking up more stock when my prices are down. Scottish Mortgage doesn’t offer that option.

Its share price collapse could, of course, make today a tempting entry point. The trust now trades at a discount of 17.88% to the underlying value of the assets its holds. That’s way cheaper than its long-term average discount of just 1.5%.

Management has trimmed exposure to the US, which is now roughly half of its fund, and reduced its tech exposure too. That reset may set it on a more positive course. Plus the best time to buy shares is before they take off, rather than afterwards.

Give it a full decade and I reckon Scottish Mortgage will come back. But today, I think there are better places to invest my money.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Down 30%, are Airtel Africa shares now undervalued?

| Christopher Ruane

Despite a solid business performance, Airtel Africa shares have been losing value. Our writer considers why and ponders his next…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Lloyds shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Lloyds shares have taken a hit in the unfolding banking crisis, but how bad has the impact been on the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Should I scoop up UK shares right now – or wait?

| Christopher Ruane

UK shares might be about to get cheaper. With global banks throwing up some nasty surprises, this writer is sitting…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 27% in weeks, is the Ceres Power share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at what's behind the falling Ceres Power share price -- and wonders whether he should invest in…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’m buying stocks for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

Investors are looking for safety in gold and gold mining stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks they’re leaving behind great opportunities…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

10 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying shares in these equities in recent weeks.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy bank shares now for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Roland Head

Has the banking crisis created buying opportunities for Stocks and Shares ISA investors? Roland Head looks at the top FTSE…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’d build a second income using £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how, for a fiver a day, he'd aim to build a growing second income by investing in…

Read more »