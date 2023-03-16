Home » Investing Articles » Is this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock the buy of a lifetime?

Is this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock the buy of a lifetime?

The FTSE 250 is home to three dirt-cheap mining companies. I decided to run the numbers to find the very best-valued stock for my portfolio.

Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 has three high-quality mining companies that I’m considering for my portfolio.

According to metals researcher Olivier Vidal, of the University of Savoy Mont Blanc, “Humanity is using mineral resources at an unprecedented level. Demand will continue to grow over the next few decades...”

Vidal attributes this to “the economic development of populated countries and the energy and digital transitions”.

These seem like unstoppable macro-trends to me. But which FTSE 250 mining stock should I buy to take advantage of these tailwinds for commodities?

The three ore-migos

  • Centamin is a gold-mining company with half a century of experience, known for its flagship Sukari mine, which is the largest single gold-producing operation in Egypt. In addition to Sukari, Centamin also has exploration projects in West Africa.
  • Ferrexpo is an iron ore producer with assets in Ukraine. Its three iron ore mines in the war-torn eastern European nation managed to produce 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets in 2022 despite the conflict. Still, that was a year-on-year decrease of nearly 70%. The miner’s operations are located in the Poltava region of Ukraine, which is in the central part of the country and has been relatively unaffected by the conflict raging in the eastern regions of Ukraine.
  • Hochschild Mining is a precious metals mining company with a presence in the Americas. The FTSE 250 miner has a portfolio of silver and gold operations in South America.

The pick of the litter

Here are a couple of metrics that I use to help me find the best mining companies out there.

Firstly, there’s the total debt to tangible book value ratio. A lower ratio is generally better. According to natural resource investing expert Rick Rule, this is an important measure of “balance sheet flexibility”. In the volatile world of commodity markets, having less debt and longer-term obligations can help a miner weather lean times.

Another metric I consider is the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio. This tells me how much cash a company has available to give back to shareholders or invest in new projects, relative to its market value.

Digging into the digits

Based on the latest figures available, I worked out the ratios and found Ferrexpo to be the most attractive option by a mine shaft’s depth.

Ferrexpo’s debt is negligible compared to the value of its tangible assets, and it is priced at an unbelievably cheap price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of just 1 (although that is based on free cash flow figures from before the Russian invasion of Ukraine).

Centamin and Hothschild Mining’s figures do not look half bad, either:

FTSE 250 minersTotal debt to tangible book valuePrice/FCF
Centamin0.4%18
Ferrexpo0.3%1
Hochschild Mining47%3
Author’s calculations based on latest Yahoo Finance data

Still, all that glitters is not gold. I’d want to dig into the risks each company faces before buying any of them. For example, Ferrexpo operates in war-torn Ukraine, which is impacting its access to transportation, staff, and raw materials. As long as the conflict continues, its production and earning capacities will be massively constrained. That explains its bargain-basement price tag.

Still, this exercise has got my mining cart rolling as I continue my search for a FTSE stock to ride a potential commodities supercycle.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Tovey has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 38p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

Penny stocks are risky, but they can offer the potential to deliver huge windfalls. Our writer examines one he'd buy…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

1 exceptional stock to consider buying in this latest market sell-off

| Kevin Godbold

In this latest market set-back, why not forget the volatile banks and buy enduring quality stocks like this one to hold…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Unilever shares at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

A stock market correction and a cost-of-living crisis made 2022 a rough year for many stocks. How would £1,000 in…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

UK stocks are tanking. Is now a great time to buy shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After an 8% fall in the FTSE 100, there are plenty of bargains to be had among London shares. I'd…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100: should I catch a falling knife?

| James J. McCombie

Should I panic and run for the hills when a market like the FTSE 100 is falling? Or should I…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Get ready for a FTSE 100 crash

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he is not trying to anticipate the timing of the next FTSE 100 crash, but is…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that should beat the market over the next 10 years

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns this pair of growth stocks in his portfolio. He'd happily buy more at today's price for their…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock is still below $100. Can it last?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been loading up on Alphabet stock. Here he explains why he sees it as a bargain and…

Read more »