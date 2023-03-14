Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage shares: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build wealth?

Scottish Mortgage shares: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build wealth?

Scottish Mortgage shares offer exposure to innovative global growth stocks. Here’s why our writer sees a bargain in the current share price.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature friends at a dinner party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) shares have gone out of fashion recently amid the sell-off in global growth stocks. The fund’s share price slumped 22% in the past year as investors sought safety in more defensive areas of the market.

However, I believe now could be a golden opportunity to invest in this FTSE 100 investment trust. At 675p, it’s currently trading at a 16.6% discount relative to the net asset value (NAV) of its portfolio and I might not have to wait too long for the shares to re-establish themselves as providers of market-beating returns.

Here’s why I think investing in Scottish Mortgage shares today could be a very rare chance for me to build wealth.

Shares on sale

Scottish Mortgage uses the FTSE All-World Index as its benchmark. For almost the entirety of the past half-decade, the fund’s share price has outperformed this index.

Today, the five-year return of the two has almost reached parity, although Scottish Mortgage remains slightly ahead. That looks like a rare buying opportunity to me.

The fund’s also still marginally ahead of the S&P 500 and considerably outperforming the FTSE 100 over the same timeframe. This is testament to the strength of its returns over five years, considering how brutal the sell-off in the past 18 months has been.

Perhaps the most compelling buy signal for me is the wide discount that has emerged between the share price and the NAV. This is currently at a five-year low, and I don’t expect that will remain the case for much longer.

Growth stock investing

Over 20% of Scottish Mortgage’s investments are concentrated in just three stocks: Moderna (7.9%), ASML (7.4%), and Tesla (5.2%). As the chart below shows, the first two are essentially trading where they were a year ago, but Tesla has fallen 31%.

This serves as a reminder that not all of the fund’s holdings are responsible for the 12-month share price decline. I expect each individual company will take a different route to recovery.

In addition, Scottish Mortgage invests heavily in private companies, which make up 28% of the portfolio. Currently, I think this is a little too close to the fund’s 30% limit and it creates additional risk due to the challenge of accurately valuing these businesses.

Nonetheless, I’m a firm believer that the investment trust’s big bet on growth opportunities can pay off. Although value stocks are in vogue at present, this won’t last forever. I think patient Scottish Mortgage shareholders like me will stand to benefit when a ‘risk on’ environment returns.

How rare is this opportunity?

I’m a big fan of the fund’s investment philosophy. I think it offers me a great chance to beat the market.

In my opinion, there are a number of indicators that suggest Scottish Mortgage shares are unusually cheap at present. That said, I view the company as a long-term investment. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s plenty more volatility to come this year.

Whether this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to scoop up shares at bargain prices is debatable. There may be further such opportunities in the future, but in my view they don’t come that often. I’ll be adding to my position at these price levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

What’s a good price for Aston Martin shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares tripled in a few months but remain far below their 2018 listing price. Could they offer good…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares after SVB’s collapse?

| John Choong

FTSE bank shares are falling after the recent collapse of SVB, and Lloyds has been no exception. Could this be…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Collective

Mostly Arm-less: why UK investors can live without a London listing

| Owain Bennallack

Britain’s latest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently struck a deal with the European Union to overcome trade frictions in Northern…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

What I’m doing in the FTSE 100 sell-off

| Harshil Patel

In a turbulent time for the FTSE 100, our writer looks at how he’d manage a volatile stock market and…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

I’d use the banking crisis to buy cheap shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

The banking crisis is causing share prices to fall beyond the banking sector. Here’s how Stephen Wright would use his…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Down 20%, I think Glencore shares are an absolute steal

| Andrew Mackie

This Fool argues that the recent pullback in the Glencore share price has presented savvy long-term investors with a great…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

3 of my favourite FTSE 100 value stocks

| Paul Summers

There's no shortage of attractive value stocks among the UK's biggest companies, according to our writer. Paul Summers picks out…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I completely avoid growth shares this year?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Value outperformed growth shares last year, and the run could continue. So is it worth me shunning growth purchases altogether…

Read more »