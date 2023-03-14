Home » Investing Articles » After doubling, what’s next for the Premier African Minerals (PREM) share price?

After doubling, what’s next for the Premier African Minerals (PREM) share price?

Jon Smith notes the strong rally in the Premier African Minerals (PREM) share price and considers the upside from the Zulu lithium project.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s not uncommon to see large moves in small-cap stocks. Still, a doubling in price over a year is a strong performance that deserves some attention. That’s the case I found when I reviewed the Premier African Minerals (LSE:PREM) share price. So what’s the story here?

Core business operations

The business is “currently developing a portfolio of strategic metals and mineral projects located across Africa”.

The majority of the focus is on two projects. One is the RHA Tungsten Mine and the other is the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Zimbabwe.

I’m sure ears prick up whenever the lithium project is mentioned, given the huge interest in this area over the past year or so. The commercial uses for lithium are large, notably in the batteries of electric vehicles. As such, demand for sourcing lithium is increasing, as is the price of it.

In a recent update on the Zulu site, the CEO commented that “we continue to see good intersections within the main spodumene rich pegmatite that are both encouraging for the long term and supportive of our decision to commence operations.”

Even though I’m not an expert on pegmatite (who is?), the tone of the report was very upbeat.

Stock price flying high

Naturally, the positive reports coming from Africa are helping to boost the share price. More than this, I feel the stock is being elevated by forward-looking investors anticipating revenue potential. After all, the website cites that the Zulu project is “potentially the largest undeveloped lithium bearing pegmatite in Zimbabwe”.

Since the first drilling programme began in 2016, it has been a long road to getting a commissioning date for Q1 2023. Yet a lot of the hard work has been done. If the company can extract the potential from the location, it could be hugely profitable.

Granted, the business had zero revenue as of the H1 2022 report. A risk I always note with these companies is that funding isn’t infinite, and the company will have to generate cash at some point in order to remain in business.

However, the Zulu project is coming in under budget and is fully funded. This impresses me and is another reason why I feel investors are happy to buy the stock.

My thoughts from here

After doubling in the past year, I feel much of the direction in 2023 will depend on progress at Zulu. This will put a huge amount of pressure on project updates when they’re released.

With a market cap of £150m and net assets (as of June 2022) of £20m, I do worry about the potential for a sharp correction on any bad news.

For high-risk investors who believe something big could happen here, I do understand why a small investment could be justified. But I won’t be investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Is now a perfect opportunity for contrarian investing?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer sometimes uses a contrarian investing approach when buying shares. But he doesn't abandon his normal investment strategy to…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

10% yield? Here’s the Glencore dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the market expectations for Glencore's future dividend payments, and he sees some attractive potential.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much should I invest to target a £10,000 dividend income?

| Christopher Ruane

Whether with a lump sum or regular saving, our writer considers how much money he might need to invest to…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Are Naked Wines shares a penny stock bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks Naked Wines shares could yet explode, thanks to its business model. But he sees risks too. Should…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 high-yield shares I’d buy to build a £1,000 dividend stream

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of high-yield shares in the FTSE 100 has caught our writer's eye. Here's how he'd invest £12,100 in…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could I strike gold with these penny stocks?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the prospects for two penny stocks. They're mining companies, looking to find gold and other precious metals.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’m piling up cheap FTSE shares while I can

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is using stock market uncertainty to buy blue-chip FTSE shares he thinks are selling for bargain prices, given…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

Here’s how a 2023 stock market crash could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks there could be a stock market crash in 2023. But rather than trying to time the market,…

Read more »