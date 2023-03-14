Home » Investing Articles » 3 high-yield shares I’d buy to build a £1,000 dividend stream

3 high-yield shares I’d buy to build a £1,000 dividend stream

This trio of high-yield shares in the FTSE 100 has caught our writer’s eye. Here’s how he’d invest £12,100 in them to target a four-figure dividend income.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying shares with juicy dividends can offer attractive passive income streams. But some high-yield shares are also high risk. That does not appeal to me.

However, I see an opportunity in the current stock market turbulence. It has pushed down the prices of some blue-chip companies I think have strong dividend prospects.

Here are three firms whose share prices are all cheaper than a year ago (although in the case of the first one, the fall is so slight as to be negligible). All of them raised their annual dividend payout last year by between 5% and 7%. All are FTSE 100 members. On top of that, the dividend yield right now for each of them is higher than 7%.

If I wanted to target £1,000 in annual dividends, I would do it by taking advantage of the current market uncertainty. I would invest £12,100, spreading it evenly across these three shares. I already own two of them and would be happy to buy the third today if I had spare cash to invest.

British American Tobacco

Tobacco is a simple business. Cigarettes are cheap to make, consumed in huge volumes and can be sold at a high price. Owning premium brands such as Lucky Strike enables British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) to charge a price premium that helps fund huge cash flows.

Can the formula last? After all, cigarette volumes remain huge but are in ongoing long-term decline. I see that as a risk, but think the company’s pricing power, core customer base and growing non-cigarette revenues could help British American to keep doing well.

The shares have a 7.3% dividend yield and British American grew its dividend last year by 6%. That is the latest in decades of annual increases for these high-yield shares. The company has indicated it plans to keep increasing its payout yearly although, in reality, dividends are never guaranteed at any company.

Another firm that has set out a plan for ongoing annual increases over the next several years is financial services powerhouse Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

Last year, the dividend grew by 5%. Currently, these blue-chip shares offer an 8% yield.

I see the company as well-positioned for ongoing profitability. It operates in a sector with robust customer demand, its brand is well-known, and deep experience in financial markets means the business can benefit from substantial expertise.

There are risks, of course. Market turbulence, like that seen in recent days, can lead investors to pull money from the markets, something that could hurt profits and revenues in the financial services sector.

But I think Legal & General could continue to be a strong income generator over the long term.

M&G

The asset manager M&G announced last week that its annual dividend was to be increased by 7%. That means these high-yield shares currently offer me a 9.5% annual return in the form of dividends. The company’s policy is to aim to maintain, or raise, the dividend annually.

I see a risk of investors withdrawing funds could lead to less assets under management, generating fewer fees. But I think M&G can benefit from its large customer base in over two dozen markets, coupled with a strong brand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much should I invest to target a £10,000 dividend income?

| Christopher Ruane

Whether with a lump sum or regular saving, our writer considers how much money he might need to invest to…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Are Naked Wines shares a penny stock bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks Naked Wines shares could yet explode, thanks to its business model. But he sees risks too. Should…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could I strike gold with these penny stocks?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the prospects for two penny stocks. They're mining companies, looking to find gold and other precious metals.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

I’m piling up cheap FTSE shares while I can

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is using stock market uncertainty to buy blue-chip FTSE shares he thinks are selling for bargain prices, given…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

Here’s how a 2023 stock market crash could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks there could be a stock market crash in 2023. But rather than trying to time the market,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 Reasons to buy the Whitbread share price dip

| Kevin Godbold

Value looks like it’s building in the Whitbread business, and that situation means the share price may be offering an…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

What’s a good price for Aston Martin shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares tripled in a few months but remain far below their 2018 listing price. Could they offer good…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares after SVB’s collapse?

| John Choong

FTSE bank shares are falling after the recent collapse of SVB, and Lloyds has been no exception. Could this be…

Read more »