Home » Investing Articles » Is the Aston Martin share price dip a buying opportunity?

Is the Aston Martin share price dip a buying opportunity?

If current trends continue, the Aston Martin business may become profitable soon. So is the share price fall presenting a bargain?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since just last week, the Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LSE: AML) share price has plunged by almost 19%.

Even in a weak market, that looks like a big move. So is the dip a buying opportunity for investors?

Let’s start by putting the decline in perspective. With the share price near 242p, the luxury sports car maker is around 26% lower than it was a year ago. 

But investors liked this month’s full-year results report. And the stock moved almost 50% higher on its release. So the stock has been volatile.

But it’s worth noting the company isn’t making profits at the moment. However, City analysts predict smaller losses for this year and next year. And the firm’s annual revenue has been growing.

There may be profits ahead

If those trends continue, the business may become profitable in years to come. There is, however, a fair chunk of debt on the balance sheet. And without earnings, interest on borrowings may become problematic.

Therefore, it’s not ideal that the business has cyclical characteristics. And any protracted general economic downturn ahead may cause the company a headache.

This month’s full-year report showed increasing losses year on year for 2022. But there was strong performance in the fourth quarter. And revenue was higher, with the directors reporting robust demand across the company’s portfolio of product lines.

Something like 80% of the current range of GT/sports cars have been sold out for 2023. And the business coped well through the supply-chain disruption that was a feature of the economic landscape last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects significant growth in profitability in 2023 compared to 2022. And that means reducing losses. City analysts have pencilled in a net loss of £152m. 

But if that outcome happens, it will be a vast improvement on the almost £528m the business lost in 2022.

Ongoing brand strength is key

The directors said the improved situation will be driven by an increase in volumes and higher gross margin in core and special vehicles. Capital expenditure looks set to peak in 2023. And positive free cash flow should occur in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, without earnings it’s hard to put a valuation on the business. However, the price-to-book value is not outrageous at the current level around 2.3.

But in the future, profits could arrive. And that may happen fast if things click for the enterprise. 

The strength of the brand is key to future performance. And as long as customers continue to view the cars as special, I reckon the business may build on its recent gains.

Therefore, the recent stock weakness may be a buying opportunity. But with a loss-making operation like this, thorough research is essential before buying any shares. 

Investors need to build up conviction about the potential of the business in order to hold on for the long term. But I reckon this month’s positive results report is reason enough to look deeper into the situation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Shares of this FTSE 100 firm are still good value for money

| Rogier van de Grift

The FTSE 100 made new highs last month. It is still cheaper and has a higher dividend yield than the…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Avacta share price about to rocket in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

The Avacta share price is up an incredible 560% in just three years. But could this exciting biotech be about…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How might I profit from stock market volatility?

| Christopher Ruane

Some investors are scared by bouts of stock market volatility. Our writer explains why he sees them as an opportunity…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 deep-value stocks I’d buy right now!

| Ben McPoland

What are some of the best shares to buy right now? This writer thinks these two value stocks offer enticing…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy UK bank shares?

| Stephen Wright

The collapse of a US bank is sending shockwaves through the global banking sector. Is now the time to seize…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Dividend Shares

2 stocks ready to bounce back

| Mark Tovey

I have my sights set on two stocks that I reckon are oversold. I'd load up on both of these…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Down 30% in a week, is the Atlantic Lithium share price now a bargain?

| James Beard

The Atlantic Lithium share price crashed by more than 30% last week. Our writer wants to know whether this represents…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

This dividend growth stock looks like an unmissable buy as market volatility returns

| Harvey Jones

If stock markets crash, this FTSE 100 growth stock could become an even better buy for long-term capital growth. It…

Read more »