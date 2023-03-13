Home » Investing Articles » Are UK shares financially exposed to Silicon Valley Bank?

Are UK shares financially exposed to Silicon Valley Bank?

Christopher Ruane dips into this morning’s spate of stock market announcements about UK companies with exposure to the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The dramatic collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank — owned by SVB Financial — last week could significantly impact some companies that had money deposited with the bank.

It will take time to know how much cash customers get back.

US regulatory assurances and a takeover of Silicon Valley Bank UK unveiled today may hopefully mean that companies with deposits at the US or UK bank will ultimately get them back in full. Meanwhile, though, a company with large financial exposure to the failed bank could still face risks such as cash flow difficulties and reduced investor confidence.

Takeover of SVB UK

This morning, HSBC announced that its UK ring-fenced subsidiary HSBC UK Bank plc is purchasing Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited. As of Friday, SVB UK had loans of around £5.5bn and deposits of about £6.7bn. Last year it recorded a pre-tax profit of £88m.

Yet HSBC paid just one pound. That might turn out to be a bargain for it – or a costly headache given the speed of the transaction.

Exposure of UK companies

Despite that takeover, some London-listed businesses may still have exposure to the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank if they held accounts with the main US operation, not the smaller British bank. Firms have been clarifying their positions today in stock market announcements.

Imaging company Polarean has requested that its shares are temporarily suspended on AIM while it seeks to clarify the impact. It stressed that it has “sufficient cash outside of SVB to meet its immediate liquidity needs”.

Naked Wines had exposure of less than £0.6m of cash that, prior to last week’s US shutdown, it considered to be at risk and potentially uninsured in the event of a Silicon Valley Bank failure. But Naked Wines also holds £14m in a cash sweep account for which the US bank acted as custodian. The wine retailer’s contract states that its ownership of these funds ought to be recognised in the event of a bank failure.

Learning Technologies Group said its exposure to the US and UK bank “does not have a material effect on its financial position”. As of Friday, though, £11.7m was on deposit with the US and UK banks, including £9.4m with the US arm. It has requested withdrawal but received only £0.3m in total at the time of today’s statement.

Diaceutics said that as of last Thursday it held approximately £22m with the bank, of which 90% was held in the UK operation. It has been trying to get its money out but “has been unable to access any of its funds held by SVB”.

Eagle Eye Solutions had a partially drawn loan facility at the UK bank. It says it currently has no requirements to draw down more cash. It had some cash deposited with the US arm but says it expects to suffer no impact from this, following US regulatory action.

Risk management

Other companies may release more details of their exposure to the US or US banks.

As an investor, I diversify across a range of shares. But I will continue to keep an eye out for any announcements affecting shares I own. Especially in a small or medium-sized company, heavy exposure to a single bank can be highly problematic when things go wrong there.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Learning Technologies Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Direct Line’s share price has crashed by half! Should I buy it today?

| Harvey Jones

Today has brought yet more bad news for the Direct Line share price, but the stock is now cheaper than…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

2 REITs I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

I think these REITs could help to supercharge the dividend income I receive in the coming years. Give me just…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 banks just got smashed! Here’s why I’m buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the FTSE 100 was dragged down by banking stocks at the end of last week and…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 top stock to buy without hesitation in this latest FTSE sell-off

| Kevin Godbold

I’m watching this FTSE company like a tiger ready to pounce. The lower the stock goes, the more attractive it…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Banks crash. Stock markets fall. I’m buying cheap stocks

| Harvey Jones

This looks like being a volatile week for global shares. It may also prove an opportunity to add a few…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant stocks to buy right now

| Mark Tovey

I've found two stocks to buy that I believe can keep growing revenue in the current environment. For me, the…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Why a stock market crash could be good news for my ISA

| Charlie Carman

A stock market crash could be on the horizon. Our writer explains why this could be a rare investment opportunity…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying these FTSE 100 stocks! Should I join them?

| Royston Wild

UK share investors have been piling into these FTSE 100 stocks in recent days. Does this suggest they're too good…

Read more »