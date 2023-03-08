Home » Investing Articles » 1 top-notch UK growth stock to buy in March

1 top-notch UK growth stock to buy in March

Many UK growth stocks saw their share prices plummet in the 2022 stock market correction. Yet this pullback may be a rare buying opportunity!

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks have suffered quite a severe pullback over the last 12 months. Some companies are starting to see their valuations recover from last year’s stock market correction. But many continue to trade at historically cheap valuations due to the continued economic uncertainty.

While there’s no denying the adverse implications of economic instability, it’s ultimately a short-term problem. And as a long-term investor, this volatility is a buying opportunity, in my opinion.

With that in mind, here’s one growth stock from my investment portfolio that I believe is primed for impressive gains over the next decade.

Alternative fintech banking

The world of corporate banking is complicated and rarely mentioned in conversation. But over the last five years, the digitalisation of finance has led to countless innovations in this sector. And, subsequently, Alpha Group International (LSE:ALPH) has been making waves.

The company provides foreign exchange risk management services to businesses. Firms which operate on an international scale often need to hedge against currency fluctuations to protect their bottom line. And Alpha Group’s low-cost pay-as-you-go structure made it a far more attractive option.

That’s particularly been the case for smaller businesses that can’t afford the exorbitant fees charged by traditional corporate banks.

In 2019, management launched a new payment network for instantly handling international multi-million-pound transfers. Compared to the prolonged wire transfer alternative, it proved exceptionally popular among customers. And in just over three years, this technology has evolved into a complete alternative banking suite sending the growth stock surging.

Today, it’s used by over 4,200 businesses generating approximately £29m in revenue last year versus only £510k in 2019. In fact, the alternative banking division now represents roughly 30% of Alpha Group’s top line.

In my opinion, it could soon become the dominant part of this business. This view also seems to be shared by the management team, given it has begun accelerating it’s original investment timeline for this technology by two years.

Every growth stock has its risks

As impressive as Alpha Group’s performance has been, it’s not the only firm attempting to penetrate this space. Fintech is an ever-evolving industry with other businesses seeking to disrupt traditional corporate banking. And while Alpha Group appears to be in the lead, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way.

Given the roughly $250bn global corporate banking market size, there’s plenty of room for multiple winners. But with the growth stock still trading at a rich valuation of 30 times earnings, any slowdown could pave the way for significant volatility in its share price.

Furthermore, it’s important to remember that currency risk management remains the primary source of income. At least for now. And using financial derivatives to hedge foreign exchange risk is, in itself, risky. A small mistake could result in a client losing a significant amount of money, likely leading to a permanent divorce.

Nevertheless, given Alpha Group’s solid track record of smart capital allocation, I remain cautiously optimistic about this growth stock. And that’s why I’m considering increasing my existing position this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Alpha Group International. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has risen 40% over the past 6 months. Should I buy in now?

| Gilly West

With strong growth and expansion plans, this FTSE 250 stock and high-street favourite could be due a significant re-rate.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s love of bank stocks is well known. But should investors be tempted by the Lloyds Banking Group share…

Read more »

Young happy people looking at sparklers in their hands on New Year's Eve
Investing Articles

UK dividends jumped 16.5% in 2022! How to find the best dividend shares in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks plummet while dividend shares thrive! In 2022, payouts reached their highest level since 2019, but where are the…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Buying these 6 dividend powerhouses could make me £5k+ in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which top stocks he'd buy to build up his passive income levels to £5k a year, starting…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather buy this high-yielding income stock

| Harvey Jones

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has climbed so far this year, but I don't care. This FTSE 100 income stock gives me capital…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Use the Warren Buffett method in 2023 to target financial freedom

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2023 might be one of the best years to use Warren Buffett's investment strategy and capitalise on bargains to grow…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy in March, including a rare double nomination!

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Dividend investing! 2 reasons why AIM shares can be better than FTSE 100 stocks

| Royston Wild

Looking outside the FTSE can help investors supercharge their long-term passive income. Here's why AIM shares can be great investments…

Read more »