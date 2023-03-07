Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Manchester United shares amid takeover speculation?

Should I buy Manchester United shares amid takeover speculation?

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Manchester United shares after the club received takeover bids from a Qatari sheikh and chemicals firm INEOS.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares jumped in November after the Glazer family owners said they’d be willing to listen to bids. The stock leaped from around $13 to $21, before reaching higher in January.

Speculation that the club will or won’t be sold has generated considerable volatility. Most recently, reports that the club might not be sold saw the share price give back some of its gains.

Today, I don’t want to focus on the takeover speculation, but about how the market values football clubs and whether I’d add this stock to my portfolio.

NFL vs EPL

Data suggests that the three most valuable sports teams are in the NFL (National Football League) — the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots, and the Los Angeles Rams. The top 12 teams are all American and either play in the NFL, the National Basketball Association (NBA) league, or Major League Baseball (MLB).

So why is this? Well, firstly there is no threat of relegation in the NFL, or its baseball and basketball equivalents. That means the clubs, or businesses/franchises as they are in the states, are protected from the financial challenges demotion would pose.

By comparison, relegation from the English Premier League (EPL) represents a huge financial hit to clubs. In 2018/2019, average revenue for the 20 EPL clubs was £250m, while Championship clubs (the old second division) only generated £32.7m.

Non-qualification for the lucrative European Champions League — top four EPL teams — adds another level of uncertainty for the big clubs.

And there’s the simple truth that Americans do the business of sport better. And that’s not something we always like in the UK. On the one hand I’ve been one of the few fans to appreciate Liverpool FC’s owners investing sustainably in players and in the club’s infrastructure. On the other hand, I can’t stand what Liberty Media have done to F1 motor racing.

Finally, fans in the UK don’t seem to like it when their teams make a profit. If it does occur, they demand more incoming transfers.

Valuations

Because of the aforementioned reasons, English football clubs have a history of losing vast sums of money. And that’s not attractive to investors.

But there’s huge potential here. We’re talking about the most-watched sports league in the world, along with a sizeable, wealthy, domestic population.

Traditional methods for valuing companies — discounted cash flow analysis and near-term metrics — don’t really apply to football teams, especially as they’re rarely profitable.

One way of valuing a club is the Markham Multivariate Model, developed in 2013. But a decade later, I’d suggest that top English clubs may trade at a premium to the model’s valuations.

That’s because the EPL is continually growing commercially — it’s a huge success. For one, TV revenue tripled from £1.7bn in the 2010-2013 period, to £5.1bn in 2016-2019. And I only see this growing further.

But even as the most-watched league globally, total revenue still lags far behind the American leagues, notably the NFL, which generates more than double the income.

With money piling into the EPL, and more interest in the increasingly competitive league, EPL clubs could represent a good investment. And Manchester United is the only EPL club listed publicly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares! Should I buy them today?

| John Fieldsend

FTSE 100 shares are at their lowest valuations for years. Here are a couple that I’ve been thinking about investing…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 AIM shares that are worth a look right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AIM shares can provide strong returns over the long term. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three he likes the look of…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

With oil below $85, what’s next for the BP share price?

| James Beard

Since June last year, the price of a barrel of oil has fallen by $30. Our writer looks at recent…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could Warren Buffett buy out Rolls-Royce?

| Alan Oscroft

Whenever I think of investing in a stock like Rolls-Royce, I think it helps to consider what Warren Buffett might…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

I’d buy these FTSE 100 shares to earn a second income

| Harshil Patel

With dozens of dividend-paying stocks in the FTSE 100, our writer considers which shares he'd buy for the best passive…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks for the next 10 years and beyond

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two income stocks that he thinks can do well over the next 10 years. One is a…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 growth stock just keeps growing

| Stephen Wright

Despite rising inflation and a housing downturn, Rightmove’s earnings grew 10% in 2022. Here’s why Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

7%+ yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 dividend stocks for passive income in 2023?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best UK shares to buy to boost my dividend income. Could these FTSE 100 stocks and…

Read more »