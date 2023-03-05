Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn passive income for life

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn passive income for life

Rather than setting up his own business, Stephen Wright would prefer to invest in an established one. Here’s his plan for lifelong passive income.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Key Points

  • The stock market allows investors to own part of established businesses
  • Being a shareholder in a business means having a share of the company's profits without having to work for it
  • Profit can be distributed to investors either as dividends or as share buybacks

Investing in the stock market can be a great way to make money. Done well, owning shares can provide a stream of passive income that lasts a lifetime.

As a UK investor, I aim to take advantage of my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. This lets me invest up to £20,000 without paying tax on the money I make.

The stock market

One way to earn extra income is by starting a business. If I wanted to set up a drinks company, for example, I could come up with a recipe, buy ingredients, make the product, and sell it.

That’s a lot of work, though. It’s also expensive and there’s some tough competition from the likes of Coca-Cola, Diageo, and Fevertree Drinks.

The stock market gives me a way around all of this. Instead of having to set up by myself, I could buy shares in a company that is already established.

With as little as £1, I could own a portion of one of the major drinks businesses. This includes their manufacturing equipment, distribution network, and brand names.

Best of all, I’d own a share of their earnings. Rather than trying to beat big businesses at their own game, I’d sooner join them as a shareholder.

Getting paid

There are two ways that a business can return cash to its owners. One is by dividends and the other is by share buybacks.

Dividends involve a company distributing its earnings directly to its shareholders. Each share gets paid a certain amount. 

Paying a dividend is how I’d take money out of a company if I owned the whole thing. Alternatively, a company can choose to use its cash to repurchase its own shares. As a result, the total number of shares goes down. This allows investors to generate extra income by selling part of their investment without reducing their overall stake in the business.

If I owned 1% of Diageo and the company repurchased 3% of its shares, I’d be able to sell 3% of my investment while still owning 1% of the business. My profits would be passive income.

Passive investing

Dividends and buybacks are never guaranteed. A business might decide it has a better use for the cash.

There are a few things that investors can do to avoid a nasty surprise here, though. The most important, in my view, is understanding the company’s overall strategy.

Some businesses aim to use their cash for growth. This type of enterprise is more likely to reinvest its cash internally than to distribute it to shareholders.

There’s nothing wrong with that. But a company that is investing heavily for growth is unlikely to generate significant passive income in the near future.

Other businesses either don’t have opportunities for growth, or don’t need to reinvest their profits to grow. These are the kind of investments I’d target for lifelong passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Fevertree Drinks Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »