Home » Investing Articles » At £14.44, can the GSK share price go any higher?

At £14.44, can the GSK share price go any higher?

The GSK share price has remained fairly static of late, despite the pharma giant’s record revenues. Should I snap up this stock right now?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The GSK (LSE: GSK) share price of £14.44 has barely budged for decades. In fact, I could have bought into the British pharmaceutical and biotechnology stalwart (when it was known at GlaxoSmithKline) at the same price in 1998. 

The thing is, the company has seen years of revenue and profit increases. So is this a rare chance to load up on a dirt cheap stock? I think the answer starts with what happened in 2022. 

It had a shaky 2022

Part of the reason for GSK’s battered share price is a 20% drop that happened last year. The bulk of the fall came in July, shortly after the company demerged its consumer healthcare division Haleon

The crucial detail is that the newly formed GSK, separate from Haleon, was going to reduce its excellent dividends. A quick look at the forward annual dividend yield (FADY) compared to previous years shows why investors might have been spooked. 

20172018201920202021FADY
GSK Annual yield7.4%6.7%5.5%7.3%6.0%4.3%

Another problem for GSK came in the way of a lawsuit on its heartburn medication Zantac. The drug, first introduced in 1983, has supposedly been linked to cancer. The process is still ongoing, but good news came in December when a Florida judge dismissed a case involving 50,000 plaintiffs. 

The Zantac case is a short-term problem and I think that the lowered dividend is the main (and understandable) reason for the fall in share price. But on the plus side, the core of the business looks very strong.

Better financials than competitors

GSK has enjoyed year-on-year revenue increases for the better part of a decade. Margins have been stable at an excellent 60%-70% which has meant earnings have gone up too. 

This puts GSK’s forward price-to-earnings ratio at around 10 which seems like good value compared to the FTSE 100 average of 14 and a steal compared to its British competitor AstraZeneca at over 20. 

A company this large is hard to analyse, but based on these excellent financials it seems the £14 share price is cheap. However, I can’t ignore that the future of a drugs company relies very heavily on its R&D. 

Over 60 treatments in R&D

A pharmaceutical company lives and dies by its treatments. A successful new vaccine or drug can propel a share price to incredible highs. We only need to look at the AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid vaccines for recent examples. 

How is GSK looking in this area then? Well, the company has a strong track record with drugs like HIV treatment Triumeq or the Nucala asthma product. These treatments have propelled the company to its position as one of the world’s largest drugmakers. 

And there are currently over 60 new treatments in the R&D phase. If one of those hits the bullseye, we might see a skyrocketing share price. It’s a big if, of course. 

Overall, I think GSK is looking solid if not irresistible. As such, it will stay on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to buy in March

| Stephen Wright

What are the best UK shares to buy in March? Stephen Wright is looking at a FTSE 100 value stock…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Why following these 3 Warren Buffett investment ideas could make me rich

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith dissects the annual report letter from Warren Buffett and outlines the key points that he feels can improve…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Using penny stocks for passive income? Here’s why I’m not crazy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines his strategy for making passive income with large future potential by investing selectively in penny stocks.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

After another dive, do I sell my Persimmon shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Persimmon shares plunged again on Wednesday, after the housebuilder warned sales could crash by 40% in 2023. Do I sell…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Rolls-Royce shares a week ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Although investing should always be for the long term, our writer couldn't help but notice the recent surge in the…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Growth Shares

Scottish Mortgage has been an ISA millionaire-maker. Can it make me rich too?

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has had a tough 12 months, but long-term investors have much to smile about. Should I…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares for UK investors to consider in March

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There are a lot of cheap shares on the London Stock Exchange right now. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three he…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA in March to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

For UK investors, the Stocks and Shares ISA allowance resets in April. Here’s what Stephen Wright would buy in March…

Read more »