Home » Investing Articles » Is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares for passive income?

Is now the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares for passive income?

I’m looking for the best dividend stocks to buy for long-term passive income. So should I purchase this FTSE 100 recovery stock for my portfolio?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price exploded late last week following the release of incredible trading numbers. It’s led some to believe that the engineer could once again become a top stock to buy for passive income.

The FTSE 100 company hasn’t paid a dividend since before the pandemic. But City analysts expect Rolls to begin rewarding shareholders again as trading conditions improve and its balance sheet gets stronger.

Forward yields aren’t the biggest over the next two years. At Rolls-Royce’s current share price around 122p per share, dividend yields sit at 0.2% and 1.1% for 2023 and 2024 respectively. But should I buy the business on the possibility of robust long-term passive income?

A quick recap

Thursday’s full-year results have boosted investor hopes that Rolls-Royce is on track for a strong and sustained recovery.

During 2022, underlying revenues leapt 16% to £12.7bn. This was driven by a 25% jump at its Civil Aerospace division as the recovery in air travel boosted servicing revenues.

Rolls’ underlying profits soared to £206m last year from £36m in 2021 as a result. Free cash flow meanwhile rocketed to £505m, a big improvement on the £1.5bn outflow it recorded a year earlier.

Strong cash generation and asset disposals over the year helped net debt fall to £3.3bn as of December. This was down markedly from £5.2bn a year earlier.

“Signs of strength”

I’ve long been reluctant to buy Rolls-Royce shares because of its high debt levels. The massive liabilities it racked up during the Covid-19 crisis cast a cloud over how it would finance growth projects. As an investor, I was also concerned about how it would impact on future dividends.

So, naturally, the company’s strong improvement has eased my worries. Analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown have commented that “the leaner organisation has shown signs of strength” and added that “if cash inflows continue, the group will be able to keep pushing debt lower, going a long way in restoring our faith in Rolls’ ability to stand on its own two feet”.

Encouragingly, Rolls has predicted higher free cash flow of between £600m and £800m in 2023.

Not out of the woods

However, I haven’t joined the rush for Rolls-Royce shares in recent days. The business still has many challenges to overcome before a successful turnaround is in sight.

Just last month, new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic described the business as “a burning platform” that underperforms its competitors and has a history of making value-destroying investments. That’s according to a recent Financial Times report.

There are also things out of Rolls’ control that could derail its comeback. The travel industry recovery remains fragile as the global economy shrinks and Covid-19 continues in China.

Persistently-high cost inflation and supply chain issues could also damage profitability and further balance sheet improvement.

Hargreaves Lansdown has even suggested it remains too early to expect the engineer to start paying dividends again. It said that “given Rolls are still sporting a negative equity position — meaning liabilities outweigh assets — we’re sceptical about seeing any kind of dividend this year.”

Rolls-Royce is a FTSE 100 share I’m keeping a close eye on. But for the time being, I’d still rather buy other UK shares for passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy before the next stock market boom

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) is still in the doldrums. So, what better time to pick up some bargains? Our writer…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 UK small-cap stocks I’d buy with £2,000!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK stocks could be ideal for fans of small-cap shares like me. Here's why I think they…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

BP shares are up 13.5% in 2023! Should I buy them in March?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 has been rising, but BP shares have been rising faster. I'd like to buy them in March…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons UK shares are crazily cheap!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In 2022, the UK's FTSE 100 index was the best performer among global stock indices. Yet I still believe that…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Forget the S&P, UK stocks never looked so good!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he thinks investors should be looking very closely at UK stocks and the FTSE 100…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

I’d put £83 a week into this Dividend Aristocrat for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The UK market is jam-packed with a rich variety of dividend shares. I'd invest in this FTSE 100 stock to…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£1k put into London Stock Exchange Group shares 5 years ago would be worth this much 

| Kevin Godbold

London Stock Exchange Group shares could have been a decent performer in my diversified portfolio and I'm tempted to consider…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 magnificent income stocks investors should buy and hold for at least a decade!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two of his top income stocks. Both of these companies operate in the green energy space.

Read more »