Home » Investing Articles » Forget a Cash ISA! Here are 2 dividend shares I’d buy in March instead

Forget a Cash ISA! Here are 2 dividend shares I’d buy in March instead

Jon Smith outlines two ideas for dividend shares that have yields above 6% but that he feels don’t carry an excessive level of risk.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature friends at a dinner party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For easy-access Cash ISA accounts, I can almost get 3% interest. This guaranteed amount rises closer to 4% if I’m willing to tie my money up for a year or more. These rates are attractive, yet I still prefer to invest in dividend shares I believe could offer me a higher yield, without having to take on a lot more risk. Here are two examples I’m likely to buy in the coming weeks.

Banking on receiving cash

The first business is Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG). The UK bank sits in the FTSE 250 and doesn’t quite get the same limelight as its FTSE 100 banking peers. Admittedly, it’s a smaller overall outfit, but it follows the same business model as other banks.

One reason why I’m favouring Close Brothers for my dividend portfolio over other banks is the generous dividend yield. It currently sits at 6.72%, putting it in the top percentile of income stocks in the index.

Ahead of half-year results released next month, I feel there’s plenty to be positive about. A trading update late last year spoke of growth in the asset management arm. Year-to-date net inflows were up 7% versus last year, even in a difficult environment. It has also mentioned that the “year-to-date net interest margin remained strong”. This refers to the difference between the money it makes from lending cash versus what it pays on deposits.

I do note that one reason for the high yield is due to the share price falling 18% over the past year. A contributing factor to this was a fall in profit in the full-year results, with the trading division (Winterflood) having a slower year. This is a risk going forward.

Income from a trust

The second company is the CT UK High Income Trust (LSE:CHI). The investment trust has a dividend yield of 6.39%. Over the past year, the share price is broadly flat.

Even though I like to pick specific stocks, I’m also happy to take on a trust that essentially holds a multitude of different shares. This is especially true when I’m trying to beat a Cash ISA return this year. I expect dividends to be cut for some companies due to a rocky 2023 trading period. At the moment, I can’t say for sure which sectors will be most impacted.

That’s why I’m happy to give my money to the professionals. They have the ability to research in much more detail than I can. They’re also experienced in building a portfolio. In short, I might just buy this one stock, but I’ve diversified my risk as this trust owns many shares. Each of these has the goal of generating income.

A risk is that 71% of the trust is invested in UK stocks. This does leave me exposed if the UK economy underperforms the rest of the world this year.

I feel both stocks allow me to achieve a higher return than a Cash ISA, without taking on excessive risk. When I get paid in March, I’ll look to buy both.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 per month for £13,000 in annual passive income

| Stephen Wright

Which dividend shares could turn a £500 monthly investment into something much bigger? Stephen Wright has some ideas for passive…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

BP shares are my best buy for March along with one dirt-cheap bonus stock

| John Maslen

John Maslen focuses on BP shares as the global energy giant strikes a balance between traditional fossil fuels and powering…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

Growth stocks offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for generational wealth

| Joshua Kalinsky

With inflation peaking and dovish policy talk rearing its head, Joshua Kalinsky sees a rare opportunity emerging in growth stocks.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £250 a month in UK shares to target a £10,000 second income

| Harshil Patel

UK shares include a wide range of dividend-paying options. Our writer considers what’s involved to make a five-figure passive income.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Earnings season: what I’ve learned about the FTSE 100’s banks

| James Beard

Over the past two weeks, all of the banks in the FTSE 100 have reported their 2022 results. Which of…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

How to spot a share price bargain

| Malcolm Wheatley

Finding cheap shares involves sieving through an awful lot of data, on an awful lot of companies. Focus on the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is Cineworld the best UK penny stock to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Investing in a penny stock like Cineworld can can be risky business. But sometimes, the gamble pays off and pennies…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 32p that I’d buy today

| Charlie Carman

Penny stocks can have greater growth potential than mid-cap or large-cap shares. Our writer looks at one penny stock he'd…

Read more »