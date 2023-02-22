Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy now [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
- While Diageo was formed in 1997, the history of many of its famous brands stretches back much further. Its six top brands were founded between 1759 and 1974 – showing strong staying power.
- Diageo has produced double-digit sales growth to £9.4bn in its first half, reflecting price increases to its sought-after brands.
- Its performance reflects its outstanding portfolio, continued investment in brand-building, and its agile supply chain.
- Over the medium term, it expects to grow organic net sales between 5-7%, with operating profit in the range of 6-9%.
- It has a stable track record of raising dividends for shareholders with a five-year CAGR of 3.9%. It currently offers a trailing yield of 2.1%.