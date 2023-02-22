Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy now [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best dividend-focused stocks to buy now [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Diageo (LSE:DGE)

  • While Diageo was formed in 1997, the history of many of its famous brands stretches back much further. Its six top brands were founded between 1759 and 1974 – showing strong staying power.
  • Diageo has produced double-digit sales growth to £9.4bn in its first half, reflecting price increases to its sought-after brands.
  • Its performance reflects its outstanding portfolio, continued investment in brand-building, and its agile supply chain.
  • Over the medium term, it expects to grow organic net sales between 5-7%, with operating profit in the range of 6-9%.
  • It has a stable track record of raising dividends for shareholders with a five-year CAGR of 3.9%. It currently offers a trailing yield of 2.1%.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo.  

