Home » Investing Articles » Investing as little as £25 a week could help me retire with £104,000 a year in passive income!

Investing as little as £25 a week could help me retire with £104,000 a year in passive income!

Dr James Fox explains how he’d invest every week of his career to build a huge pot that can give him passive income in his retirement.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is the main objective for many investors. But it can be the case that we don’t need the passive income right now. That’s the situation for me at the moment. After all, I’m working.

So instead of taking dividends from my investments, I can reinvest them every year. This allows me to benefit from something called compound returns. Let’s take a closer look at how this works.

What are compound returns?

Compound returns is essentially the process of earning interest on my interest by reinvesting my dividends every year.

At first, it doesn’t sound like a winning strategy, because after a year of investing in stocks paying 5% yields, I’ll only have 5% in dividends, and some share price growth if I pick well.

However, the longer I reinvest, the more money I’ll have in the end because the returns grow exponentially. 

So if I invested £1,000 in dividend stocks and achieve average annualised returns of 8%, after 10 years, I’ll have £2,200. So I can more than double my money in a decade.

But the real returns come over a long period. After 20 years, I’d have £4,950, after 30 years £10,900, and after 40 years a staggering £24,000. That’s impressive growth. Over 40 years, my initial investment would grow in size by a multiple of 24.

What I’d do

Investing regularly can help me grow my pot over time. I may want to employ a pound-cost averaging strategy — meaning I invest a fixed amount every month in the same stocks. This can also provide some protection against the possibility of the market dropping sharply after my money is invested.

If I had my 20s again, I’d start regular investing earlier. I’d begin by investing just £100 a month in dividend stocks and I’d look to reinvest my returns every year. I’d also look to increase my contribution by 10% every year — I appreciate this will require considerable contributions towards the end of the period.

Let’s assume that my career is 45 years long, taking me roughly from 21 to 66. If I were to use a compound returns strategy, with the above contribution plan, and achieve a market-averaging 8% in annualised total returns, after 45 years, I’d have £2.6m.

At the age of 66, I could start drawing down on that passive income. If I were invested in stock paying a 4% dividend yield, I’d receive £104,000 a year in retirement.

Sensible choices

Obviously, the above is great. But investing involves risk. However, by making sensible investment decisions, I can look to reduce that risk.

I’d invest in companies like Lloyds. It doesn’t offer huge growth potential, but I see it as being a stable stock. It also offers a dividend yield around 4% and a dividend coverage ratio (DCR) above three. A DCR above two is normally considered healthy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Should I target £940 of Legal & General dividends by investing £1,000 today?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers the long-term outlook for Legal & General dividends -- and explains why he'd buy the stock for…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to replace an entire salary with income from dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Through consistent investing, it's possible to replace a salary with dividend income in the long term. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price the bargain I’ve been searching for?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks dirt cheap, despite recent gains. Is it a perfect pick for fans of UK…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? I’d buy FTSE 100 stocks and aim to retire on a growing passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates that even when starting from scratch at 50, it's possible to build a lucrative pension pot.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This income stock looks a bargain as profits and dividends soar

| Simon Watkins

The shares in this income stock plunged on its 2022 results, but profits and dividends soared, another buyback is planned…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

4 reasons to buy FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index hitting 8,000 points

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith continues to find value and great dividends among FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index as a whole having…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £507 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Harshil Patel sets out how he’d make regular investments to a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a chunky seven-figure…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

5 reasons for and against a stock market crash this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith presents both sides of the argument when thinking about a future potential stock market crash, and reveals how…

Read more »