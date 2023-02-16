Home » Investing Articles » Is penny stock Argo Blockchain a cheap buy at 15p?

Is penny stock Argo Blockchain a cheap buy at 15p?

Penny stock Argo Blockchain has made explosive gains in 2023. Our writer considers whether he should buy shares in the Bitcoin miner in February.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks are notoriously volatile, and perhaps none more so than companies involved in cryptocurrency mining. London Stock Exchange-listed firm Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) is a prime example.

The share price has more than doubled since the beginning of January, to reach 15p today. Yet, that’s still a massive 80% decline from where the penny stock was trading one year ago.

So, should I invest in this Bitcoin mining stock today? Here’s my take.

Bitcoin price recovery

The Argo Blockchain share price is linked to the price of Bitcoin. In that context, the most important factor behind the company’s positive start to the year is the crypto market recovery, led by a 48% Bitcoin price rally relative to the value of sterling in 2023.

A return to a ‘risk on’ environment in crypto markets is good news for the firm. Several analysts are bullish on Bitcoin’s prospects as the digital currency approaches its next halving event in 2024. Historically, halving events have been bullish for the Bitcoin price.

Bitcoin is an extremely volatile asset. This translates into similar volatility for Argo Blockchain shares. When times are good, this can result in enormous gains, but when they’re tough, losses can be equally great. It’s a very high risk/reward stock in my view.

Positive momentum

In a recent encouraging development, the company regained its Nasdaq listing. To keep its place in the tech-heavy stock market index, closing bids for the firm’s American depository shares need to remain above $1 for 30 days.

After last year’s brutal crypto winter, Argo Blockchain breached this requirement. However, it regained compliance in January. This is important for the company’s reputation and to maintain exposure to institutional investors.

In addition, I also like the long-term ethos. The company aims to support the adoption and verification of blockchains with 100% renewable energy sources by 2025. Given Bitcoin mining’s environmental impact is a major drawback to investing in the industry, I’m pleased to see Argo Blockchain’s commitment to improving its ESG risk rating.

Challenges

I’m acutely aware that there are considerable risks facing this penny stock. The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX last year is testament to how febrile the sector can be. Indeed, Argo Blockchain narrowly avoided bankruptcy itself in December by selling its Helios mining facility to Galaxy Digital Holdings for £54m.

In addition, the firm currently lacks clear leadership following the recent resignation of founder and CEO Peter Wall. His departure comes at a bad time considering US financial authorities are pursuing aggressive regulatory actions in the crypto market. As avenues into the country’s banking system are closed, some fear that the entire industry could be under threat.

Should I buy Argo Blockchain shares?

Argo Blockchain shares offer the potential for massive gains. Their stunning performance this year to date proves as much. The other side of the coin is the possibility of enormous losses, or even bankruptcy.

Overall, I view this penny stock as a very speculative investment. At present, I’m looking for lower risk stock market opportunities, so I won’t be buying Argo Blockchain shares today.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does is constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares I’d buy to help protect my portfolio in a recession

| Charlie Carman

Defensive UK shares can outperform in challenging economic conditions. Our writer explores three stocks he'd buy in a recession.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Why did Warren Buffett sell his TSMC stock?

| James J. McCombie

Yesterday, TSMC stock slid over 5% on news that Warren Buffett had drastically cut his position. Our writer considers possible…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

7%+ yield and a booming share price! Should I scoop up Taylor Wimpey shares?

| Christopher Ruane

With Taylor Wimpey shares gaining fast and offering a juicy dividend yield to boot, could now be the moment for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,477 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

This stock has one of the highest dividend payouts on the entire FTSE 100. Here’s how I’d take advantage and…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

These UK lithium shares have jumped over 50% already in 2023! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been hunting for lithium shares to buy for his portfolio. Could this penny stock with some exciting…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are up over 10% in 2023! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have had a strong start to 2023. Here, this Fool explains why he's looking to add to his…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in easyjet shares 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had bought easyjet shares three years ago this week, a recent price rally wouldn't have been enough…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Earnings: time to buy Centrica shares after bumper profits?

| Alan Oscroft

After a few years of falling profits, Centrica shares have been on an upwards run. That's now been cemented by…

Read more »