Home » Investing Articles » Does the Persimmon share price make it a high-yield bargain?

Does the Persimmon share price make it a high-yield bargain?

A tumbling Persimmon share price has boosted the builder’s dividend yield. A change is coming, so should our writer invest right now?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in homebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN) have fallen heavily over the past year. The share price has lost 42% in that period. But, so far in 2023, the shares have moved up 13%.

I think that could be in part because investors are reassessing the outlook for the Persimmon dividend. At today’s price, it may look like a high-yield bargain. So should I consider adding it to my portfolio?

High historical yield

A share’s dividend yield is an expression of the annual dividend per share as a percentage of its price. So a falling Persimmon share price has had the effect of pushing the yield up.

On paper at the moment, it is a whopping 16%. That could certainly be a good boost for my passive income streams – if I received it.

A change is coming

I say “if” because that yield is based on what the builder has paid shareholders in the past. As with all shares, that is not necessarily an indicator of what might happen in future.

Persimmon, in fact, has explicitly set out a new capital allocation policy that could have big implications for its dividend. The company is due to announce final results at the start of next month. At that time it will also reveal last year’s dividend.

Persimmon dividend forecast

In setting the payout, the company says it “will carefully consider the business’ performance, financial position and outlook”. On top of that, the firm has already made it clear that there will be no special dividend for last year.

The company has said that sales volumes showed a 2% annual rise last year, while average selling prices moved up 5%. That does not reveal what earnings are likely to come in at, although for the first six months pre-tax profit showed an 8% year-on-year decline.

If that is roughly maintained at the full-year level, I think the company could comfortably afford to maintain last year’s ordinary dividend of £1.25 per share.

Potential bargain

At today’s Persimmon share price, that makes for a yield of 8.7%. That is a high yield, in my opinion.

It is certainly lower than the backward-looking yield of 16%. But that does not take away from the attractiveness of potentially adding a share yielding almost 9% to my portfolio.

On top of that, the money Persimmon saves by scrapping its special dividend last year is not simply lost. The firm can can keep the cash in the business, either for operations, or to pay out in dividends at some future date.

So I see the current Persimmon share price as a potential bargain for my portfolio. The yield is attractive and could become better yet in future. The firm has a proven business model with high-profit margins and I expect demand for new housing to remain robust due to a supply shortage.

Wait and see

So why am I not buying? I am sorely tempted – but have decided to wait for now. Even if demand is high, falling house prices could eat into the homebuilder’s profits. That could threaten its dividend – and keep the Persimmon share price subdued.

So I am waiting to see what happens to the housing market in the coming months before potentially making a move.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: Tesco vs Sainsbury’s

| John Choong

With supermarket stocks rebounding from their 2022 lows, I’ll be assessing whether Tesco or Sainsbury's is the better pick for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I try to find the right stocks to buy for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

When investing for retirement over a long time frame, how does our writer filter for possible stocks to buy? Here…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20K ISA to target £1,000 in annual passive income

| Harvey Jones

Investing in FTSE 100 shares is a great way to build a rising passive income for my retirement. Here's where…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

9%+ yield! The M&G dividend forecast has caught my eye

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks the M&G dividend forecast is appealing, offering him close to a double-digit yield. Here he considers what…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 just hit 8,000. But it’s still cheap!

| Cliff D'Arcy

On Wednesday, the FTSE 100 broke past 8,000 points for the first time. It has now made gains over periods…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares paying very high yields

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my hunt for quality companies whose cheap shares offer high yields, I found these three Footsie firms. They offer…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

This controversial UK stock now yields 7.6%! Time to buy?

| John Fieldsend

This controversial UK stock offers a fantastic 7.6% yield, the fifth-highest annual payout on the entire FTSE 100 index. Is…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Are boohoo shares a screaming buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

boohoo shares have turned from booming growth to near wipeout in just two years. Might buying now be throwing good…

Read more »