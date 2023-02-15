Home » Investing Articles » HSBC shares are outperforming the FTSE 100. Should I buy this month?

HSBC shares are outperforming the FTSE 100. Should I buy this month?

I think banking giant HSBC Holdings nailed on to outperform the FTSE 100 index this year. And I hope its upcoming results confirm this.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 recently hit a record high, defying the gloomy economic forecasts. But when I look underneath the bonnet, all is not what it seems. The FTSE 100 has lagged some other major indexes this year. This requires me to get savvy with my individual stock picking. The FTSE 100 isn’t outperforming, but there’s a stock that clearly is — HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA).

The global bank is already beating the FTSE 100. The shares are up 15% this year, compared to the main index (4%).

FTSE 100 banking shares

With recent interest rate rises, it’s an opportune time for me to look at the banking sector. Many analysts are forecasting that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will lift interest rates higher still. This could be a boon for banks in 2023. I’m bullish on their earnings and on these stocks, based on higher interest income, decent dividend growth, and better financial health since the financial crises.

Of course, these stocks aren’t without risk. The benefits of interest rate rises tend to be partially countered by an uplift in loan defaults, particularly in the case of a struggling British economy. Certainly, low economic growth can severely dampen the growth prospects of the banking sector — as well as the businesses it serves.

HSBC’s global coverage

My main attraction to HSBC shares above other UK banks is its global operations around the globe. It’s a major player in Asia and is doubling down on investment there. This broader exposure also reduces the risk to me, because group profits aren’t dependent on the performance of just one economy.

However, this global coverage also poses a risk. The bank is bloated with many unprofitable global ventures driving high operating costs. Its retail banking offer in New Zealand is one example. I’d be keen to see plans in its upcoming results of more asset disposals to make the company a leaner, more profitable machine.

FTSE 100 bargain

Regular readers will know that I love bargains. Despite the good run in the HSBC share price recently, it’s the fundamentals that make the most compelling investment case for me.

I note the stock is one of the highest-yielding in the FTSE 100, with a forward yield of 7%+. I also see that the shares are trading at a very modest value too. The price-to-earnings ratio is 7 times, compared to the UK peer average of 9 times.

Alongside this, analysts seem to think the stock is trading at 40% below its fair value. I certainly see upside potential regarding its valuation. Revenue for the underlying business is forecast to grow 7.1% per annum (on average) during the next three years, compared to 5.8% growth forecast for the UK banking sector overall.

I hope its upcoming Q4 and full-year results for 2022 this month will make for pleasant reading.

In the higher interest rate environment globally, HSBC is well-positioned to benefit, I feel. Though a cyclical business that could be victim to a faltering UK economy, it’s internationally diversified enough to increase its profitability. I expect HSBC to generate more income this year as interest rates rise.

For these reasons, I intend picking up some shares. But that’s on the proviso the long-term outlook in the upcoming results this month is in line with my expectations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Dividend Shares

How buying cheap shares now can make me passive income for life

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how he filters for undervalued stocks that also pay out dividends. This allows him to make…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: a cheap conviction buy this week

| John Choong

Lloyds shares are currently seen as undervalued by many. As such, I'll be buying more this week before it potentially…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in February 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Dividend Shares

Can the FTSE 100 hit 8,000 and stay there in 2023?

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 has again hit record a high. However, a global and UK recession could undermine its position as…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

My 3 best forms of passive income for 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

Although there are many different ways to earn extra passive income, I like these three best of all right now.…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would use a compact portfolio to aim for a million. Here's why he focuses on buying high-quality companies…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Will the Scottish Mortgage share price recover in 2023?

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage continues to be the best-selling investment trust as buyers reckon it will repeat its stellar past performance.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares look like bargains at current prices. Here's why I'd buy them for my Stocks and Shares…

Read more »