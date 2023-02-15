Home » Investing Articles » A top-level FTSE director just invested £200k in this stock

A top-level FTSE director just invested £200k in this stock

Edward Sheldon just spotted a substantial director purchase within the FTSE 100 index. Should he follow the ‘insider’ and buy the shares?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE directors generally have an excellent understanding of how their businesses are performing. So, I ted to keep an eye on their stock purchases and sales.

Recently, I spotted a substantial director purchase at FTSE 100 oil giant Shell (LSE: SHEL). Here’s a look at the trade and my take on it.

Large Chairman purchase

Regulatory filings show that on 7 February, Shell’s Chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie snapped up 8,235 shares in the oil company at a price of £24.18 per share. This stock purchase cost the director just under £200k.

This trade is notable for a couple of reasons, in my view.

Firstly, it’s from a top-level insider and industry veteran. Sir Andrew has over three decades of experience in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, and minerals industry. Previously, he was Group CEO of commodities powerhouse BHP from 2013 to 2019. Before BHP, he spent 22 years at BP where he held a number of top-level roles. Given his background, it’s fair to assume that he has a good understanding of Shell’s prospects.

Secondly, it’s a substantial trade. Not only is it large in nominal terms (it’s not often that we see a £200k director purchase here in the UK), but it’s also large in relative terms as it has increased the size of the Chairman’s holding by 30% to 35,858 shares. The size of the trade suggests that he’s relatively confident Shell’s share price is set to climb from here.

An undervalued FTSE stock?

This director purchase reinforces my view that there’s a lot to like about Shell shares right now.

It has momentum at the moment. This is illustrated by the fact that the company just reported adjusted earnings of $39.9bn for 2022 – its highest-ever full-year profit. Its previous adjusted earnings record was $28.4bn for 2008.

It’s also returning a bucketload of cash to shareholders. In its full-year results, the company announced a new $4bn share buyback programme. On top of this, it raised its Q4 dividend by 15%.

However, the shares are still very cheap. Currently, analysts are forecasting earnings per share of $4.93 for 2023. That puts the stock on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 6.4. To put that multiple in perspective, the median forward-looking P/E across the FTSE 100 is about 14.4 right now.

All things considered, I think the stock has the potential to move higher in the near term.

Will I buy?

Having said that, I don’t plan to buy Shell shares for my own portfolio.

One reason for this is that Shell’s fortunes are linked to the price of oil. And no one knows what will happen to oil prices in the long run.

Another reason is sustainability-related risks. These add uncertainty to the investment case. It’s worth noting that a group of European investors plans to take Shell’s board of directors to court for failing to move away from fossil fuels fast enough.

Given the uncertainty over oil prices and sustainability issues, I think there are better stocks to buy for my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: Tesco vs Sainsbury’s

| John Choong

With supermarket stocks rebounding from their 2022 lows, I’ll be assessing whether Tesco or Sainsbury's is the better pick for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I try to find the right stocks to buy for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

When investing for retirement over a long time frame, how does our writer filter for possible stocks to buy? Here…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20K ISA to target £1,000 in annual passive income

| Harvey Jones

Investing in FTSE 100 shares is a great way to build a rising passive income for my retirement. Here's where…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

9%+ yield! The M&G dividend forecast has caught my eye

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks the M&G dividend forecast is appealing, offering him close to a double-digit yield. Here he considers what…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 just hit 8,000. But it’s still cheap!

| Cliff D'Arcy

On Wednesday, the FTSE 100 broke past 8,000 points for the first time. It has now made gains over periods…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares paying very high yields

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my hunt for quality companies whose cheap shares offer high yields, I found these three Footsie firms. They offer…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

This controversial UK stock now yields 7.6%! Time to buy?

| John Fieldsend

This controversial UK stock offers a fantastic 7.6% yield, the fifth-highest annual payout on the entire FTSE 100 index. Is…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Are boohoo shares a screaming buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

boohoo shares have turned from booming growth to near wipeout in just two years. Might buying now be throwing good…

Read more »