Home » Investing Articles » I’d invest £4,200 in this FTSE 250 REIT for £350 in passive income a year

I’d invest £4,200 in this FTSE 250 REIT for £350 in passive income a year

This FTSE 250 REIT offers a massive dividend yield. Our writer outlines how he’d invest in its shares to supplement his income in 2023.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL) is one of the top five yielding shares in the FTSE 250 index. The property company operates in the healthcare sector, counting a large number of care homes in its real estate portfolio.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) offers an 8.38% annual dividend yield. This is considerably above the average yields for both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

If I had spare cash to invest, here’s how I’d target £350 in annual passive income by investing in the company.

Dividend income from property

Investing in REITs is a great way to diversify my stock market portfolio. They offer exposure to income-producing real estate in a passive way, allowing me to avoid the headaches that can come from being a landlord.

Target Healthcare is one of the highest yielding REITs in the UK market, so I think it merits serious consideration for my portfolio.

Following a big fall in recent months, the Target Healthcare share price stands at 80.50p as I write. Big share price volatility can create value investment opportunities, and I think this REIT falls into that category. If I had £4,200 to invest in the FTSE 250 stock today, I could buy 5,217 shares.

The share price decline has pushed the dividend yield up. Accordingly, if I invested now, I’d earn a little under £352 in passive income just from holding the shares for a year.

As a long-term investor, I’d be inclined to hold the shares for longer than 12 months. If I reinvested my dividends into more shares, I could begin to benefit from a compounding effect on my investments.

The outlook for Target Healthcare REIT

One reason I’m bullish on Target Healthcare is the demographic transformation underway in the UK. According to the ONS, the number of UK residents aged 65 or older will reach 20.4m by 2066, equating to 26% of the total population. An aging population means increased demand for care provision.

I also like the stock’s defensive qualities. Its lease structures are long term (typically 30-35 years) and inflation linked. It’s also non-cyclical, as demand for social care isn’t dependent on the performance of the wider economy.

In addition, the properties in the group’s portfolio are modern and purpose-built. Medical issues such as incontinence make the provision of en-suite wet rooms an important consideration. Around 96% of the group’s homes have wet rooms, compared to a 29% national comparative.

Target Healthcare also continues to make progress with regards to occupancy rates. After a reduction during the Omicron wave during the pandemic, occupancy levels have climbed since March 2022, according to the company’s latest data. High occupancy is essential for the group’s rental income.

Source: Target Healthcare REIT Annual Report 2022

There are some risks facing the REIT. Dividend cover is a concern at 72%. If the company’s profitability came under pressure, I’m worried the jumbo dividend yield might not be sustainable.

High inflation is another challenge facing the business. Increased costs for staff, building materials, and energy could erode the company’s margins.

Nonetheless, overall I think long-term tailwinds will boost the share price performance. With some spare cash, I’d invest in the REIT to target a regular passive income stream today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 hit 8,000 and stay there in 2023?

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 has again hit record a high. However, a global and UK recession could undermine its position as…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

My 3 best forms of passive income for 2023

| Cliff D'Arcy

Although there are many different ways to earn extra passive income, I like these three best of all right now.…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would use a compact portfolio to aim for a million. Here's why he focuses on buying high-quality companies…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Will the Scottish Mortgage share price recover in 2023?

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage continues to be the best-selling investment trust as buyers reckon it will repeat its stellar past performance.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares look like bargains at current prices. Here's why I'd buy them for my Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Glencore shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Glencore shares have been one of the FTSE 100's success stories over the last year. But they're still on a…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price the best bargain for FTSE 100 investors?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price looks ultra cheap from both a growth and income perspective. But does this suggest a UK share…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

boohoo shares are halfway to a pound. Can they get there?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer has seen the value of his boohoo shares tumble. But lately they have been climbing. Could now be…

Read more »