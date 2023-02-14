Home » Investing Articles » Earnings: here’s what’s happening to TUI shares

Earnings: here’s what’s happening to TUI shares

TUI shares were hammered during the pandemic. But Q1 figures show passenger numbers growing, and we could see profit this year.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

TUI (LSE: TUI) shares have climbed 28% so far in 2023. The travel operator looks to be on the recovery trail after a few bad years. From a 52-week low of 101p in October 2022, we’re looking at a 70% gain.

The travel business was already struggling by the time Covid arrived, mind. And over the past five years, the TUI share price is down a whopping 89%. A significant part of that fall came before 2020.

The shares gained a couple of percent Tuesday morning, after a Q1 update. For the quarter to 31 December 2022, TUI customer numbers reached 93% of 2019 levels.

Revenue rise

Revenue increased by €1.4bn from last year, to €3.8bn. But the company is still not back to profitability, though it reckons it’s getting there. The quarter saw negative underlying EBIT of -€153m. But that’s €121m better than last year.

The update spoke of “expectations to increase underlying EBIT significantly” for the current year, as bookings are improving nicely. Bookings for this summer are apparently now 10% ahead of pre-pandemic volumes.

Back to growth?

Is TUI out of danger now and heading for a profitable long-term future? Yes, I think it could be. Do I believe it’s a good buy right now? No, I don’t. Let me explain why.

On the face of it, valuations look attractive. Forecasts suggest a return to profit this year. They put the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.5. And that could fall below eight on 2024 predictions. Looks cheap.

We could even see a dividend by 2024. Analysts don’t expect a yield of much above 1%. But it could be a significant recovery milestone.

Headline valuation

I suspect a lot of investors will like the headline valuation and will buy. It’s a common strategy to not over-analyse and to make more enjoyable use of one’s time. The number of shareholders following that approach who’ve retired with good sums in their Stocks and Shares ISAs is testament to its potential success.

But I can’t do that. There’s one critical thing on the balance sheet that doesn’t show up in the usual metrics based on share price. I’m talking about debt.

To survive the pandemic, TUI took on huge amounts of it. At 31 December, the balance sheet was groaning under €5.3bn (£4.7bn) of net debt. The company’s market cap is only £3.2bn. Anyone buying shares today is buying more debt than company.

Adjusted valuation

We can adjust the headline P/E by adding in net debt and using that total as a basis. That way, we see an effective debt-adjusted 2023 P/E of around 25. And for 2024 it would still be close to 19. Perhaps not such a screaming buy.

Now, I think TUI can probably service its debt, get back to earnings growth, and even start paying progressive dividends. And if it does all that, I reckon investors buying today could do well.

But for me, all that debt means much greater risk. If it’s not significantly reduced when the next crisis arrives, I think TUI shares could nosedive again.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares: a buy for massive passive income?

| John Choong

BP shares had a solid 2022 and could be in for another strong year. As such, the stock may be…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

I’ve invested in these two UK shares for their passive income promise

| John Maslen

John Maslen has identified two ideal stocks for long-term gains as he takes inspiration from Warren Buffett on the importance…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 live: market movers on Tuesday 14th February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade when markets went live today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

The return from Scottish Mortgage shares over the past 10 years is an excellent example of why I should focus…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is this stock the FTSE’s biggest bargain right now?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Harbour Energy is either a stonking bargain or a massive value trap. I’ve dug deeper to see if it’s worth…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Why I’m still in love with Persimmon shares

| James Beard

On Valentine's Day, I reflect on my relationship with Persimmon shares. Although there might be some difficult times ahead, I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Just how low could the Darktrace share price go?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks recent results and institutional scepticism could continue to hurt the Darktrace share price.

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Collective

Hands off our ISAs

| Owain Bennallack

Here are my 10 main objections to the Resolution Foundation think tank's proposal to cap ISAs.

Read more »