Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £100,000 in UK shares right now

Here’s how I’d invest £100,000 in UK shares right now

The FTSE 100 is rising, and the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is approaching. Investors are liking the look of UK shares again.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Very few of us have a spare £100,000 lying round. But building up a pot that big, or considerably bigger, is very much a realistic target for long-term investors buying UK shares. To develop a goal like that, I reckon it can help to think how we’d invest such a sum today.

It’s well beyond the annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance of £20,000. So leaving it in the bank and transferring it annually to an ISA would take five years.

I see one good reason for doing that, and one bad reason. I’ll examine the bad reason first, and that’s saving tax.

Saving tax

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

We could put the other £80k in a straight share-dealing account. Then we’d have to pay tax on any profit. But I’d rather make the profit and pay the tax, than not make the profit at all. It’s what lies behind the saying “Don’t let the tax tail wag the investment dog.”

Then there’s the good reason for drip-feeding a lump sum into shares over a five-year span. It can help even out stock market ups and downs. We’d buy more shares for the same money when prices are lower, and fewer when they’re higher. So our average price would be lower than if prices moved in a straight line.

Time, not timing

There’s an argument against that, though. Given that UK shares have steadily risen over long timescales, it can be more profitable to get as much money into shares as soon as possible. As billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said, “Time in the market beats market timing every time.”

Each investor must make their own decision. I’d probably invest all the money over a period of a few months. But I recognise I might lose out a bit if my timing is unfortunate.

Diversification

With £100,000 to invest, what would I actually buy? I consider diversification to be extremely important. I don’t want a big chunk of my money in a single sector if that sector should crash. I’ve owned housebuilder shares since before the current slump, for example, but as part of a diversified portfolio.

I struggle with finding enough individual stocks that I really want to buy. And I’ve never managed more than 10 at a time. So, £10,000 in each of 10 stocks, and I’d start with a couple of investment trusts.

Investment trusts

Investment trusts spread their cash across a range of investments, with a specific strategy. For example, I bought City of London Investment Trust, which targets income (and has raised its dividend every year for 56 years now). And Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which invests mostly in Nasdaq growth stocks. That’s wide diversification, from just two investments.

The other eight slots would be filled with mostly dividend shares, picked from across the sectors. I’d definitely hold a FTSE 100 bank, an insurance company, and a housebuilder. One of the big miners would probably make it, plus a pharmaceutical stock. Then add a top supermarket, very likely Tesco, and I’d be a long way to filling my £100,000 portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Was I dumb to sell my GSK shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After having a big holding of GSK shares, we sold out big-time in April 2021. Nearly two years later, should…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

2 Dividend Aristocrats I’ve bought for growing income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has boosted his income streams by buying two Dividend Aristocrats. Here's why these investments excite him.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Persimmon shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in Persimmon shares would have yielded positive returns over the last three years.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Stock pick: IAG vs easyJet

| John Choong

With airlines shares set to be huge winners in 2023, I'll be assessing which between IAG and easyJet stock is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap shares for a £10,000 second income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here's how I'd invest a lump sum in order to generate a second income of an extra £10,000 a year…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for this year with the pharma giant slowly increasing its dividend…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £500 in this high-dividend-yield FTSE 250 stock today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think this top-notch, high-dividend-yield stock may potentially lay strong foundations for a starter investment portfolio.

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d ditch buy-to-let property and buy FTSE 100 shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let is a popular wealth-building strategy, but investing in FTSE 100 shares may be a faster and easier alternative.

Read more »