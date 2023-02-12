Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 250 tanked by 30% in 2022! Here’s how I’d invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA today

The FTSE 250 tanked by 30% in 2022! Here’s how I’d invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA today

Investing in a bear market can be a risky endeavour, but it can also open the door to substantial returns in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2022 was a rough year for many Stocks and Shares ISAs, especially those loaded with FTSE 250 stocks. The index is home to small- and medium-cap companies that were some of the worst hit during the recent stock market correction. And in the 12 months leading to September, the FTSE 250 tanked by as much as 30%.

Even today, after some solid upward momentum these past few months, it’s still firmly below pre-peak levels. However, that does mean the door to potentially lucrative recovery opportunities for patient investors remains open. And by using an ISA, any gains on successful investments would be tax-free.

Knowing the risks

It’s hardly a secret that buying high-quality stocks at discounted prices is a recipe for long-term wealth creation. But the uncertain near-term outlook for the British economy is understandably concerning. And the FTSE 250, along with other stock market indices, may be in for another tumble later this year.

Most economists agree that the UK is heading into a recession. Given the cost-of-living crisis, energy price explosions, and rising interest rates, this isn’t really surprising. The question for investors is how severe this potential recession will be.

The Bank of England recently restated its expectations to be significantly more positive than initial estimates as a “soft landing” is looking more likely today. But as with any forecast, there’s never a guarantee. Depending on how long inflation continues to plague the economy, household budgets may set to get even tighter before things start to improve. And that’s obviously bad news for businesses both big and small.

Investing during volatility with a Stocks and Shares ISA, or any investing account for that matter, can be risky. Even buying the best UK stocks may be a poor investment in the short term. But what about the long term?

Navigating a bear market with an ISA

Over long-time horizons, the UK economy and stock market have a perfect track record of bouncing back from even the most severe declines. And for investors brave enough to buy shares during a bear market, there’s a lot of wealth to potentially unlock.

But just because the market as a whole tends to do well, that doesn’t mean every stock will do the same. In fact, an investor just loading up their Stocks and Shares ISA with the most beaten-down businesses will likely be horrified by the results.

While unfavourable macroeconomic environments are temporary, their effects can be permanent if a company isn’t equipped to handle them. Poorly funded operations with unreliable cash flows could see performance suffer greatly if consumer spending continues to slow. This risk is only amplified by firms with a high degree of financial leverage.

Therefore, investors must investigate why a stock price has been hit so hard. Suppose it’s a matter of panicking investors simply selling off shares to protect capital. In that case, a high-paying buying opportunity may have emerged. But if there’s a fundamental flaw in the business, it would likely be prudent to steer clear.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a great choice for FTSE 100 dividend investors?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems has a terrific track record of annual dividend growth. Could it be one of the best income stocks…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 cheap, dividend-paying AIM shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares provide passive income and trade on ultra-low earnings multiples. Here's why I'd buy them to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Airtel Africa shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Airtel Africa shares over the past 3 years, and examines how much a…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Could high-yield investing help me build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks high-yield investing could help him build wealth, but would still pay close attention to finding quality shares…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares at cheap prices I’d consider in February

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares trading at bargain prices that he'd contemplate buying, even as the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have jumped 25% in 3 months, but still look cheap to me

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is flying and so are Lloyds shares. Yet I reckon they still offer value, while the dividend…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now for passive income

| Roland Head

These mid-cap stocks have a long track record of dividend growth. Roland Head explains why he views them as top…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to buy now at 52-week lows

| Roland Head

The recent market rally has left behind some quality businesses, says Roland Head. He highlights two potential bargain stocks to…

Read more »