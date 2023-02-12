Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for an era of demographic change!

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’m buying for an era of demographic change!

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the demographic challenges facing the global economy and three FTSE 100 stocks that could benefit.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Mature friends at a dinner party

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I already hold a host of FTSE 100 stocks. The index, while having a considerable weighting towards energy and resources, provides me with exposure to a wealth of blue-chips in many sectors.

Today, I’m looking for stocks that could benefit from profound demographic changes that we’re likely to experience over the coming decades. So what are these changes and which firms could benefit?

Demographic changes

We all know about ageing populations. This is particularly the case in Europe, the US and China. With age comes increasing risk of illness, and naturally, this creates demand for healthcare and treatments.

But there are also profound changes in working-age populations. Around the turn of the millennium, we saw positive changes in labour supply. Factors including China’s demographic boom and the opening up of Eastern Europe were key to this.

A positive supply of labour led to low levels of inflation, low interest rates and near constant economic growth, albeit with stagnant wage growth.

However, things are changing. Wage stagnation has triggered a wave of popularism, especially in Europe, and we’re no longer seeing growth in the labour market. In fact, the UK labour market is particularly tight with some 10m people economically inactive — that’s unsustainable and unaffordable.

Stocks to prosper

Naturally, I’m looking at pharmaceuticals and biotech. AstraZeneca is one such FTSE stock.

The British pharma giant has a monoclonal antibody drug in stage I trials that aims to target a toxin that impacts the build-up of plaque on the brain. Early trails of MEDI1814 suggests the treatment could be highly effective in slowing or preventing Alzheimer’s disease.

In the UK, the rate of dementia per 1,000 people is expected to reach 29.3 by 2050. That’s just above the OECD average of 29.1. The illness is likely to be most prevalent in Japan.

This stage I trial isn’t the only reason I’m interested in AstraZeneca. After all, drugs trials often fail. However, it has a huge portfolio of drugs, treatments and vaccines, many of which are geared towards the challenges of ageing populations. I’m currently looking for an attractive entry point to buy the medical giant.

I’m also looking to buy more GSK shares. GSK generated £29.3bn in revenues last year, a 13% increase over 2021 at constant exchange rates. After the split with Haleon, the company is already starting to look like a leaner and more focused medical giant. I’m aware of the risks associated with the Zantac legal cases. However, I think the risk is already priced in.

Robotics solution

Finally, I’m increasingly interested in Ocado, a firm I’ve paid little attention to in recent years. The company is more than just an online grocery retailer. It deploys advanced robotics and AI to maximise operational efficiency. The company has struggled to turn a profit in recent years — and this is a concern — but the robotics side of the business could be lucrative in the years to come.

With labour shortages, having a warehouse automation system can prove advantageous. Other leading retailers are now licensing Ocado’s robotics solution for their logistics operations. I see this ‘solutions’ side of the business gaining momentum in the coming years, even if the retail segment continues to struggle.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in GSK and Haleon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Haleon Plc, and Ocado Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a great choice for FTSE 100 dividend investors?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems has a terrific track record of annual dividend growth. Could it be one of the best income stocks…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 cheap, dividend-paying AIM shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares provide passive income and trade on ultra-low earnings multiples. Here's why I'd buy them to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Airtel Africa shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Airtel Africa shares over the past 3 years, and examines how much a…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Could high-yield investing help me build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks high-yield investing could help him build wealth, but would still pay close attention to finding quality shares…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares at cheap prices I’d consider in February

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares trading at bargain prices that he'd contemplate buying, even as the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have jumped 25% in 3 months, but still look cheap to me

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is flying and so are Lloyds shares. Yet I reckon they still offer value, while the dividend…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now for passive income

| Roland Head

These mid-cap stocks have a long track record of dividend growth. Roland Head explains why he views them as top…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 tanked by 30% in 2022! Here’s how I’d invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a bear market can be a risky endeavour, but it can also open the door to substantial returns…

Read more »