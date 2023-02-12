Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 shares at cheap prices I’d consider in February

3 FTSE 100 shares at cheap prices I’d consider in February

Charlie Carman identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares trading at bargain prices that he’d contemplate buying, even as the index sets new record highs.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m currently looking for FTSE 100 shares trading at discounted prices. The UK’s blue-chip benchmark looks poised to break the 8,000 point barrier for the first time. Even so, I think there are a number of value investment opportunities within the ranks of Footsie companies.

Here are three stocks that look cheap to me today.

British American Tobacco

The first FTSE 100 stock on my list is British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS). The share price is down 6% over the last year, and I think now could be a great time for me to buy more shares in the tobacco giant.

Modest full-year earnings results might make this stock a surprise pick. However, digging into the detail, I think there are reasons to be bullish.

Consumers of non-combustible products soared by 4.2m to 22.5m. This is essential as the tobacco business strives to reinvent itself to counter regulatory challenges.

I was also encouraged by 6% growth in the dividend. The company’s a stalwart in my passive income portfolio thanks to a 7.27% yield, which is considerably above the Footsie average.

Admittedly, the unexpected absence of a new share buyback programme and an exit from the Russian market are headwinds impacting growth in the British American Tobacco share price.

Yet, despite the risks, the stock looks oversold to me considering the company remains on target to hit £5bn in revenue by 2025.

Rightmove

Rightmove (LSE:RMV) is the second FTSE 100 stock I’d invest in if I had some spare cash. I believe the online property portal has plenty of upside potential.

A widely anticipated UK house price slump might be bad news for the Rightmove share price. However, I’m not so sure. Rental yields remain strong, and the company makes money from letting agents as well as property sales.

Low debt levels, an 84% market share, and 101% operating cash conversion are all compelling reasons to invest. There’s also a handy 1.4% dividend yield.

Despite near-term headwinds, I’m optimistic about the housing market’s long-term prospects. Fundamental supply issues mean any decline in activity should be short-lived in my view.

Today’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26 is below the pre-pandemic level of 30. That suggests a value opportunity.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) completes the trio. With some spare cash, I’d buy shares in the FTSE 100 mining company for the huge 8.89% dividend yield, but I think there’s a good chance the share price could rise too.

China’s economic reopening and anticipated stimulus measures to support its ailing real estate sector are key tailwinds for the company.

Rio Tinto’s highly dependent on the iron ore price, which is supported by Chinese infrastructure spending. The country accounts for around 66% of seaborn iron ore demand.

Copper’s another major contributor to Rio Tinto’s revenue. Long-term demand should prove robust as the metal has unique conductive properties that are particularly useful for renewable energy systems and electric vehicles.

In addition, political unrest in Peru is threatening copper supply in the world’s second-largest producer. This could lift the price higher.

A global economic slowdown might hurt the Rio Tinto share price, given the industry’s cyclical nature. That’s a risk I’d take for a market-leading dividend.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a great choice for FTSE 100 dividend investors?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems has a terrific track record of annual dividend growth. Could it be one of the best income stocks…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 cheap, dividend-paying AIM shares I’d buy to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares provide passive income and trade on ultra-low earnings multiples. Here's why I'd buy them to hold for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Airtel Africa shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Airtel Africa shares over the past 3 years, and examines how much a…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Could high-yield investing help me build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks high-yield investing could help him build wealth, but would still pay close attention to finding quality shares…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have jumped 25% in 3 months, but still look cheap to me

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is flying and so are Lloyds shares. Yet I reckon they still offer value, while the dividend…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now for passive income

| Roland Head

These mid-cap stocks have a long track record of dividend growth. Roland Head explains why he views them as top…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 tanked by 30% in 2022! Here’s how I’d invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in a bear market can be a risky endeavour, but it can also open the door to substantial returns…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to buy now at 52-week lows

| Roland Head

The recent market rally has left behind some quality businesses, says Roland Head. He highlights two potential bargain stocks to…

Read more »