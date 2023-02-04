Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in February

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in February

There are still attractive corners of the stock market out there. Here’s how I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to take advantage.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had £20,000 squirrelled away in my Stocks and Shares ISA in February, I’d invest in certain neglected areas of the market right now. Though not guaranteed, I think narrowing my focus like this opens up the potential of higher returns than investing with the crowd.

Big tech

Big technology stocks drove the last decade-long bull market in the US. However, all good things have to come to an end at some point. And that point was last year, after the shares of tech giants took a hammering.

I’d say this was overdue because most valuations there had reached ridiculous levels. As the bull market neared its peak, it was like a speculative frenzy broke out. The whole thing reminded me of a farm animal getting in one last scoff as the farmer approached to remove the trough. This often happens at the end of a bull market cycle.

However, after the recent correction, I think some potential buying opportunities have opened up for long-term investors.

Company Share price decline from all-time high (%)
Alphabet -29%
Amazon-41%
Apple-16%
Microsoft-23%

Of course, share price declines don’t tell an investor everything. If a business is truly in decline, it’ll almost certainly go down further.

But I don’t think Microsoft and Apple are in decline at all. They have fortress-like balance sheets and I fully expect the stocks to recover lost ground.

UK property market

Rising interest rates have sent UK house prices falling for the first time in years. This has been reflected in a decline in the shares of housebuilders.

Yet the UK faces a chronic shortage of affordable housing. The government has committed to building 300,000 new homes overall every year by the mid-2020s. This should keep demand high for years, despite the current economic uncertainty.

Two stocks I’ve been digging into are FTSE 100 housebuilder Persimmon and FTSE 250 mid-cap Redrow. These stocks are down 48% and 26% respectively in a little over a year. Both are on my watchlist.

Disconnection

Ouch…As of this writing, our shares are down more than 80% from when I wrote you last year. Nevertheless, by almost any measure, Amazon.com the company is in a stronger position now than at any time in its past.

Jeff Bezos, 2000 annual letter to Amazon shareholders

Why am I quoting an Amazon shareholder letter from over two decades ago? It’s not to highlight that the shares went up over 100 times from that point. Or that it’s unlikely an investor will find those magical 100-baggers (stocks that return £100 for every £1 invested).

No, it’s to highlight that it’s often more important to focus on the operational progress of a business than the share price. Sometimes the two things can become disconnected from each other.

That’s what Bezos was highlighting when he said “by almost any measure“, Amazon was a stronger business than a year earlier. Yet the stock price would have told you the opposite story.

I think there are other such opportunities out there now, with stocks that have lost between 50% and 80% of their value in the last 18 months. They may have further to fall in the coming months. But long term, some will appear like bargains at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Redrow Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target a £2,000 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this structured approach could help him as he tries to build sizeable passive income streams over the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Value Shares

Rolls-Royce shares are up 30% in 3 months. Here’s why I wouldn’t touch them today

| Harvey Jones

It has been a good few months for Rolls-Royce shares but let's not get carried away, the company still has…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

As the Bitcoin price hits $24k, should I buy cryptocurrency stocks?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the surge in the Bitcoin price over the past month and tracks the progress…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap dividend shares to buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights a dividend share with an 8% yield, plus another stock he views as a potential long-term bargain.

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

Here's my list of three shares to buy in February. I think all of them offer me wealth-enhancing opportunities despite…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE shares I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

Although many FTSE shares first turned higher last autumn, I'd consider these three stocks for a long-term investment right now.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

4 juicy lithium stocks for me to consider buying now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through several lithium stocks he's keen on right now, ranging from mining companies to end-product users.

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

7 UK shares that can boost my passive income

| Charlie Carman

Plenty of UK shares offer attractive dividend yields for investors seeking passive income. Our writer looks at seven stocks he'd…

Read more »