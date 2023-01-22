Home » Investing Articles » 53% of UK share investors expect to make a profit in 2023! Here’s what I’m doing

53% of UK share investors expect to make a profit in 2023! Here’s what I’m doing

The global economy faces major obstacles in the New Year. But I think these strategies could still help investors make great returns with UK shares.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British stock investors are clearly upbeat about the New Year. Prices of UK shares are flying and the FTSE 100 is within a whisker of new record highs.

A survey released by investment firm eToro underlines the strength of investor optimism today. It shows that the majority of British stock pickers expect to make a profit in 2023.

Positive thinking

eToro says that 53% of the 10,000 people it questioned expect to make a positive return on their investment this year. That compares with 37% who predict a loss and 10% who said they didn’t know.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, notes that “while there is plenty of uncertainty about the economy, it seems for many investors [that] this pessimism is already baked into share prices”.

Laidler says that a full market recovery isn’t certain in the near term due to issues like high inflation, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine. But he adds that the 2022 bear market provides many opportunities for investors “to buy up quality companies at knocked-down valuations”.

eToro says that two-thirds of UK share investors are “either positive or ambivalent about the bear market”. Conversely 33% of those surveyed say their investment appetite had suffered from recent stock market meltdowns.

Finally, eToro notess that “there has been an uplift in sentiment globally” in recent months. Some 69% of respondents said they felt confident in their portfolio in quarter four, up 5% from the prior three months.

Mixed signals

The consensus among economists is becoming increasingly confident for the year ahead. Indeed, a slew of positive comments at the end of last week bolstered the sense of optimism even further.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told delegates at Davos that the economic outlook is “less bad than we feared a couple of months ago”. The organisation announced plans to increase its growth forecasts earlier in the week.

But the forecast for the global economy — and by extension for corporate profitability — still remains highly uncertain. Question marks loom over the impact of looser Covid-19 rules in China, for example.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde predicts that softer restrictions will boost inflation by boosting Chinese energy consumption. Others have predicted that price rises will slow as supply chains return to normal.

Here’s what I’m doing now

There are many tactics investors can adopt in this uncertain environment. One strategy I’m using to make a positive return in 2023 is to invest in UK dividend shares.

It may be difficult to achieve strong capital appreciation if the economy flatlines or weakens. So buying income-paying shares with robust balance sheets could be the best way for me to try and make a profit.

Buying non-cyclical stocks is another idea I’ve used in recent months. Companies like electricity producers, defence contractors, and food producers could still deliver decent profits regardless of broader economic conditions.

There are great opportunities for UK share investors to make money in 2023. Even if the world economy remains weak I expect to make a decent return on my cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage shares going to outperform in 2023?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Scottish Mortgage shares could be the big winners of 2023 after disappointing him last year.

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

3 reasons Rolls-Royce shares could surge in 2023!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox outlines the reasons why he thinks Rolls-Royce shares could be one of the top performer on the…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla shares 4 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Tesla shares following their well-publicised collapse and assesses where the share price…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares in focus: Hargreaves Lansdown to soar on higher interest rates?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox looks closely at Hargreaves Lansdown as he explores FTSE 100 shares that can provide him with dividends…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

AIM shares: 4 income stocks I’d buy for long-term rewards

| Royston Wild

Exploring the AIM market gives me a chance to find the best growth shares out there. It can also give…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023 to aim for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Maximising a Stocks and Shares ISA each year and stcking with it can put an investment portfolio on the fast-track…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 8%! Should investors buy these FTSE 100 dividend shares in February?

| Royston Wild

These dividend shares all offer market-beating yields at current prices. But does the prospect of huge dividends make them good…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks yield 7% and 9% and I can’t wait to buy them 

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 stocks may be trading around their all-time highs, but I can still see plenty of value on the…

Read more »