Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy to hold for 20 years!

2 FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy to hold for 20 years!

I’m searching for the best FTSE 250 stocks to buy for terrific long-term returns. Here are a couple I think might be too good to miss.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand holding pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I don’t have limitless reserves of capital to spend on UK shares. But here are two FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’m aiming to buy in 2023 with cash to spare.

NCC Group

The world is becoming increasingly digitalised. This leaves huge opportunities for private and state-sponsored hackers to exploit in the future.

Just today Ukraine announced that cyberattacks had jumped threefold in the past year. This follows a massive cyberattack last week at Royal Mail that stopped it sending parcels overseas.

Businesses and organisations are having to spend increasing sums to protect themselves from online attacks. This could make NCC Group (LSE:NCC) one of the hottest growth stocks out there as demand for software escrow services soars.

In short, such services involve storing the source code and data that allow essential applications to run. This means that companies can continue operating efficiently even in the event of a cyber incident.

NCC is a share I’ve added to my watchlist following recent trading news. The IT giant said in November that constant currency revenues at its Global Assurance division continue rising by double-digit percentages. I added that “this growth is accelerating” as the financial year progresses, too.

As a potential investor I’m also encouraged by NCC’s ambitious expansion strategy. Last month it secured £162.5m in fresh borrowing facilities to fund organic and inorganic investment. This should further boost sales opportunities in its fast-growing market.

City analysts think earnings will rise 18% in the 12 months to May 2023. They predict solid growth further out as well (annual rises of 12% and 11% are forecast for financial 2024 and 2025 respectively).

NCC operates in a highly competitive industry. And this presents a risk to future earnings. But I still think the business should still deliver excellent long-term returns, driven by robust cybersecurity market growth.

Assura

I’m seeking ways to boost my passive income in 2023. So I’m also thinking of adding real estate investment trust (REIT) Assura (LSE:AGR) to my portfolio.

This is thanks in part to the company’s ultra-defensive operations. It lets out primary healthcare facilities, the sorts of properties that are in constant use during all points of the economic cycle. So even as the UK experiences a downturn, the rents Assura receives — which are also backed by government bodies — should keep on rolling in.

I believe the FTSE 250 business could provide me with an excellent second income over the long term, too. This is because demand for healthcare facilities looks to be on course to grow strongly as the country’s elderly population steadily swells.

Under REIT rules, Assura is required to pay at least nine-tenths of annual profits out in the form of dividends. As a consequence the firm carries bulky dividend yields of 5.6% and 5.8% for the financial years to March 2023 and 2024 respectively.

I’d buy the REIT for my portfolio despite the threat that NHS policy changes could pose to future profits.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended NCC. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Glencore shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox examines whether investing in Glencore shares would have rewarded him over the year and asks where will…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is BP still one of the best dividend stocks on the FTSE? I’m not so sure

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed full of top dividend stocks offering generous yields, and this threatens oil giant BP's status…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Alphabet shares: why I’m buying more in 2023

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook thinks the future is bright for Alphabet shares and wants to up his investment in 2023.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Where next for the Lloyds share price? Here are 3 scenarios

| Christopher Ruane

This writer thinks the current Lloyds share price might end up offering him good value. So what's holding him back…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Why I’m preparing now for a 2023 stock market correction

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't know when the next stock market correction will be. That's precisely why he's preparing a shopping list…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

These dividend shares offer today’s biggest FTSE 100 yields

| Alan Oscroft

Does it make sense to invest in the FTSE 100 shares offering the biggest dividend yields? It could be a…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I’d buy this top investment trust to earn 5% passive income for life

| Harvey Jones

Buying FTSE 100 shares is a great way to help me build passive income for life. This hugely popular investment…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

7.6% dividend yield! Should I buy Persimmon shares for passive income in 2023?

| Royston Wild

The Persimmon share price currently carries massive dividend yields and ultra-low earnings multiples. Should I buy it for extra income…

Read more »