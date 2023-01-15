Home » Investing Articles » Stock market correction: I’m hunting for fallen shares to build wealth

Stock market correction: I’m hunting for fallen shares to build wealth

Dr James Fox explains why he’s searching for shares trading at a discount in this year following the stock market correction in 2022.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market took a hammering in 2022. The FTSE 100 was one of the few indices not to bear considerable losses over the course of the year. But that’s because the index was dragged upwards by surging resource stocks.

So with many parts of the market still suffering, I’m hunting for fallen shares to propel my portfolio forward when the market recovers. Here’s what I’m looking for.

Undervalued

Stocks may appear cheap if they’re trading for less than they did a year ago. But I want shares that are actually undervalued. And I think these stocks are easier to find in a bear market than a bull market.

This also requires me to do some research. Using near-term valuations such as the EV-to-EBITDA ratio or the price-to-earnings metric, and comparing among peers within a sector, I can develop a fairly good idea of relative valuation.

I can also use the discounted cash flow (DCF) model, but this requires me to make estimations about future earnings. And that can be difficult. But if done correctly, I can build a better idea of the value of my investment moving forward.

What I’m picking

Dividend stocks form the core part of my portfolio. So, more often than not, I’m looking for dividend stocks that are undervalued. Moreover, when share prices fall, dividend yields go up — assuming dividend payments remain constant.

That’s why I’ve been buying stocks such as Direct Line Group and Lloyds. The former has a sizeable 10% dividend yield, while the latter’s yield is 4.5%. Both of these yields are enhanced by the share prices that remain down on previous levels.

I’m also picking Direct Line Group because the firm appears to be trading at a discount versus its peers. A DCF model suggests that the financial services outfit is currently trading 46% below its fair value.

Discounted cash flow calculations also suggest that Lloyds is trading around 45% below its fair value. The bank’s revenues are currently being driven upwards by soaring interest rates. Despite the macroeconomic environment, near-term prospects look positive.

But I’m not ignoring growth stocks. I think the macroeconomic environment, characterised by high interest rates and slow growth, isn’t conducive to the growth of these stocks. However, there are some companies that I’m backing to outperform.

With China’s reopening, I’ve recently invested in NIO and Li Auto. The two Chinese EV firms suffered from Covid restrictions, but the reopening of the economy should be a major boost.

Building wealth

I prefer dividend stocks as these allow me to pursue my compound returns strategy. This is essentially the process of reinvesting my dividends year after year and earning interest on my interest.

For example, if I invested £10,000 in stocks averaging a 8%, and reinvested my dividends for 30 years, at the end of the period I’d have £81,000. That’s considerable growth, but it doesn’t include share price growth. Of course, my picks might not grow and I could even lose money. But it’s worth remembering that the FTSE 100 is four times larger today than it was 30 years ago.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Direct Line Group, Li Auto, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Nio. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

New to investing? I use the Warren Buffett method as I try to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has made billions following these investment principles. Christopher Ruane has more modest aims but is following a similar…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Stop saving & start investing! How to build a £1m ISA with FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2022 stock market correction may have created a breath-taking buying opportunity for dividend stocks in the UK's flagship index.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

No savings in 2023? Here’s how I’d start building passive income

| Roland Head

Where should investors look for a reliable passive income in 2023? Roland Head explains how he'd get started and highlights…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Collective

Take a walk down Quality Street in 2023

| Owain Bennallack

The de-rating of quality stocks has been painful for investors. But it’s in the past.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to double my money?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he could double his money with Rolls-Royce shares, even after their recent rally saw the…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought before the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox is always on the lookout for cheap shares to add to his portfolio. Here, he highlights five…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

How I’d try to create £105,000 in passive income by investing just £400 a month!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use a compound returns strategy to build wealth over 35 years and generate passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,000 Lloyds shares for £1,250 in passive income over 5 years!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he'd buy more Lloyds shares as he looks to propel his portfolio's passive income-generating capacity…

Read more »