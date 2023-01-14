Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and build long-term wealth

Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and build long-term wealth

By taking a rational, strategic approach to using his Stocks and Shares ISA, our writer hopes he can increase his financial wellbeing.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Different people take a variety of approaches as they try to build long-term wealth. I put money into my Stocks and Shares ISA then use it to invest.

If I had a spare £20,000 to put to work in the stock market today, here is how I would go about it.

Weigh risk and reward

I would think about my investment objectives first. There are different ways I could try to go about that. For example, I may be willing to settle for a small gain in wealth, but with limited risk.

Or I may want to be very ambitious. Perhaps I am willing to accept large risks because I am aiming for outsized rewards in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Each investor is different. So I would be clear on my own objectives — and what that means for my risk tolerance.

Set an investment strategy

Next, I would consider how I wanted to try and achieve my objective. I would devise an investing strategy that I think matches my objective.

For example, if I want to invest in blue-chip companies that I see as low risk, I may decide to limit my search to FTSE 100 companies. I could also use other criteria, for example only investing in companies with a consistent track record of generating free cash flow.

Alternatively, with an objective of setting up passive income streams ahead of retirement, I may adopt a strategy of putting the whole £20,000 into income shares.

There is not necessarily a right or wrong investment strategy for how I handle my Stocks and Shares ISA. But some will be more suitable than others depending on what I have decided my investing objective is. Setting a plan and sticking to it could help me take the emotion out of stock picking and, hopefully, make me a more rational investor.

Finding shares to buy

No matter what my risk tolerance is, I would still use some basic risk management techniques. For example, I would diversify my ISA across a variety of different companies. £20,000 is enough to do this and I would split the funds equally across five to 10 shares.

Hopefully I could increase my wealth over the long term, thanks to growth in the price of the shares I buy, compounding the income I get from dividends, or a combination of both. To try and do that, I would use my investment strategy to hunt for shares to buy.

For example, part of my strategy is to generate income from longstanding industries with large free cash flow generation. That strategic approach has led to me owning shares in British American Tobacco and rival Altria. Falling cigarette sales are a risk to profits though, so tobacco is only one sector in my diversified portfolio.

Whatever choices I make, I think following a logical thought process could help me as I invest the £20,000. Knowing what I want to achieve from my Stocks and Shares ISA, along with how I hope to do so, could be a helpful guide as I hunt for shares to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Altria Group and British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million, investing in just a handful of FTSE stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he’d aim for millionaire status by investing in FTSE stocks. His strategy requires him to…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett isn’t buying Tesla shares despite the huge sell-off. Why is that?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains the reason why he thinks Warren Buffett isn't buying Tesla stock despite it having a huge…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Trading update: which of these 3 builders is likely to cope better with the UK recession?

| James Beard

With the UK economy heading for recession, our writer looks at three FTSE 100 builders and asks which is likely…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Income stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he thinks now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth by investing in discounted…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

UK stock market: a wealth of investment opportunities!

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks the UK stock market is filled with wealth-enhancing opportunities. Here's where he'd start hunting today.

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £10k worth of Tesco shares 3 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have risen significantly over the last three months. Here's how much a £10,000 investment three months ago would…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares being sold short? I’m buying for the long run!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's buying Scottish Mortgage shares to hold for years to come as trading volume in…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

With the Lloyds share price approaching 50p, should I buy more of the stock?

| James Beard

The Lloyds share price has been rising steadily in recent weeks. James Beard considers whether this trend is likely to…

Read more »