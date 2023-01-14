Home » Investing Articles » 1 ‘nearly’ penny stock I’d buy and hold for the next decade

1 ‘nearly’ penny stock I’d buy and hold for the next decade

This under-the-radar penny stock is disrupting the UK’s digital payments space. Is it one of the best shares to buy for the next decade?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in penny stocks is the pinnacle of risk. After all, most of these businesses are tiny for a good reason. And all too often, investor excitement can pump up their valuations, only to come crashing down after absurd expectations aren’t met.

But every once in a while, a diamond in the rough can emerge. And one company that’s caught my attention this month is Fonix Mobile (LSE:FNX).

A new mobile payments solution

As the war on cash rages on, new digital payment methods are emerging across the country. And mobile payments are quickly gaining steam – a tailwind that Fonix Mobile is currently capitalising on.

The penny stock offers a unique mobile payment solution for small transactions of up to £40. Whenever an individual uses its payment system, the money isn’t taken directly from a bank account but instead added to their next mobile phone bill. It’s effectively like a mini credit card without the massive interest fees on a few days’ late payment.

Fonix’s solution has proven to be immensely popular. After partnering with almost all major telecommunication companies, such as Vodafone, 3, EE, Sky, and O2, the firm now has 123 mainstream merchants supporting its payment method. Some of its clients include the BBC, BT Sports, ITV, and English Heritage.

With a diverse range of applications, the company has attracted over 18 million users – or 27% of the British population. Subsequently, revenue and operating income have grown annually by an average of 25% and 35% over the last five years.

Penny stocks are risky

As impressive as the group’s accomplishments have been to date, the risk profile is undeniably high. Fonix generates revenue by charging small fees on each transaction. Therefore, an economic recession doesn’t exactly create the ideal operating environment.

But this is ultimately a short-term problem. My main concern is the state of its client list. Those 123 merchants doesn’t equate to a particularly long list, even if it is slowly expanding. Yet just 10 of these clients facilitate 85% of Fonix’s revenue stream.

Suppose just one of these businesses decides to cut ties? In that case, it could severely compromise the company’s cash flows and send the penny stock firmly in the wrong direction.

However, seeing that this business hasn’t lost a single client in the last seven years is encouraging. But this dependency doesn’t exactly provide the best leverage when it comes to renewing merchant contracts.

The bottom line

Fonix’s innovative payment method isn’t easily replicated and does provide a notable competitive moat against any potential disruptive start-ups. And the immense popularity of its platform among consumers will undoubtedly attract more merchants in the future. At least, that’s what I think.

The risk associated with this penny stock is high. But that’s to be expected when venturing into this region of the stock market. And providing Fonix can continue to make good on its long-term strategy, the next decade could be a stellar period of growth for this enterprise.

That’s why I’m tempted to open a small position within my personal portfolio once I have more capital at hand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fonix Mobile Plc, ITV, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 of the best investment trusts to buy now

| Roland Head

Roland Head highlights three top investment trusts to buy today for dividend income, global growth, and renewable energy opportunities.

Read more »

White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background
Investing Articles

Is this the best FTSE 100 dividend stock for 2023?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Capital growth is great. But I need dividend stocks that can pay me income today. Here’s one I think is…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £250 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly in top stocks is a proven wealth-building strategy. Doing it in 2023 with a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

I’d put £75 a week into this FTSE 100 giant for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The UK market is full of high-yield stocks that could boost my passive income. Here's one I'd drip-feed money into…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How to find undervalued stocks to buy now & hold in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Undervalued stocks have the potential to deliver exceptional returns in the long run. But how can investors identify winning stocks…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a good investment for 2023?

| Kevin Godbold

Does Lloyds' cheap-looking valuation and the higher interest rate environment make the stock attractive for 2023 and beyond?  

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could an investment in Rolls-Royce shares make me rich?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have surged above £1 for the first time in nearly a year. Could an investment in the FTSE…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! I’d invest in dirt-cheap UK shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying undervalued UK shares in 2023 could potentially unlock a substantially larger nest egg than simply putting money in a…

Read more »