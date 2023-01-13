Home » Investing Articles » Can Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust make the biggest comeback of 2023?

Can Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust make the biggest comeback of 2023?

The tech bubble burst for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in 2022. Here’s why I believe a bull-run in its shares could be imminent.

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
| More on:
Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2022 was not a pretty year for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) — it was the worst yearly performance for its shares since the financial crisis. My view is that the fall in the valuation of its sizeable tech holdings walloped the value of one of the UK’s largest listed investment trusts.

It’s the age-old growth versus value debate. In this case, higher interest rates helped growth lose out (with investors having to discount the future earnings of these companies). Hence the negative sentiment regarding the trust’s valuation.

The development is an alarming for me considering the stock’s success story over the last decade. Does the company still represent a good long-term investment for my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio?

Bull factors for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

The trust’s parent company, Baillie Gifford, was an early investor in unicorns like Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc. As such, the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is renowned for gaining exposure to next-gen leaders. Though these holdings represent past investments, I believe the company is better placed than most to harness high growth opportunities.

Take its big bets on a coming revolution in healthcare. Some of its biggest holdings are tied to this theme, including Moderna Inc, a company that looks set to make a breakthrough cancer vaccine. There may be others coming behind, which could certainly give me some interesting returns in the future.

I must also remind myself that I could buy all this growth potential at an absolute snip — 35% cheaper than if I bought last year.

Bearish headwinds

Shares in the trust will cost me less today, however, is this justified? I note the company is only trading on a 10% discount to its net asset value. The discount is much less than many of its peers, so the fall in value may represent a correction by the market. Indeed, today’s price may more accurately reflect the company’s real value.

Or maybe the market has priced in the negative impact of rising rates? The company has a growth-oriented portfolio. This makes me think higher interest rates can disproportionately hurt the valuation and earnings of its underlying companies. This has a direct knock-on effect on the trust’s share price. I view higher rates as a serious headwind for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares. If inflation continues to flirt with record highs, it won’t be good news for the future share price.

It is for this reason that I have some reticence when it comes to buying shares in the trust right now.

Timing is key

As an investor in a wide range of tech firms like Tesla and MercadoLibre, I believe the asset value of the investment trust has been wounded by falling share prices in the tech sector. There’s a risk this bleeding could continue in the shorter term. But this is less of a concern to me.

Regarding the more vital, longer-term picture, I continue to like the trust’s proven ability to find winning, innovative business models at an early stage, then benefit from their growth by investing in them.

It’s just a question of timing for me. So long as economic conditions don’t deteriorate, it’s likely I’ll purchase some shares in the first quarter of this year. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I identified this dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stock

| James Beard

Constantly on the look-out for a bargain, our writer explains how he went about identifying the cheapest stock in the…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

The Centrica dividend could soon soar. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks a big cash pile could end up funding a bumper Centrica dividend. But that isn't enough for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Jet2 shares right now?

| Roland Head

The Jet2 share price has a track record of beating the market. Roland Head explains why he thinks this holiday…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Apple stock correction: a chance to get rich?

| James Beard

With Apple stock down 26% since the start of 2022, our writer asks whether now is the time to include…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

What does a reduced risk of a recession mean for investors?

| Stephen Wright

The UK economy grew last month, so is a recession off the table? Stephen Wright says that as an investor,…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

A top-level FTSE director just invested £241k in this stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's just spotted a very large director purchase within the FTSE 100 index. Should he follow the 'insider' into…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Trading update: is the Taylor Wimpey share price a falling knife?

| Andrew Mackie

Taylor Wimpey is the latest housebuilder to report disappointing figures. Does its falling share price offer an attractive entry point…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Can the Shell share price push higher?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether the Shell share price has peaked. The stock has gone from strength to strength, but…

Read more »