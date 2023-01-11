Home » Investing Articles » Up 2,200% in a decade! I’d still buy even at today’s JD Sports share price

Up 2,200% in a decade! I’d still buy even at today’s JD Sports share price

The JD Sports share price has seen incredible growth in the past decade. Shareholder Christopher Ruane is excited about the firm’s future prospects.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A decade ago, shares in JD Sports (LSE: JD) cost less than 7p each. Since then, the JD Sports share price has risen more than 2,200%. In other words, if I had put £20,000 into the stock 10 years ago, my position would now be closing in on half a million pounds in value, even before taking dividends into account.

That sort of share price gain may seem exceptional. But in fact I reckon the retailer’s most profitable days could still be ahead of it. That is why, if I had spare cash to invest today, I would happily add to my existing JD Sports shareholding.

Sales machine

What drives my optimism is that the company has taken one activity – selling sportswear in the mass market – and refined a business model that enables it do so profitably and in huge volumes.

In its Christmas trading update released today, there was more evidence of continued success. The stock market cheered by pushing the shares up around 7% in early trading. Revenues in its organic retail business grew 5% year on year for the first half of the firm’s current financial year. In the 22 weeks to the end of 2022, that revenue growth jumped to 10%.

JD changed management last year and a recession is leading consumers to tighten their belts. Those are both risks that could hurt sales. But so far the opposite seems to be happening: JD is going from strength to strength.

A decade ago, the company’s sales were £1.3bn. Last year they were £8.6bn. As today’s statement shows, the company continues to report impressive rates of sales growth.

Proven profitability

Back in 2013, pre-tax profits were £55.1m, around 4.4% of revenue. Last year they were up to £654.7m, which equates to 7.6% of revenues.

In other words, over the past decade or so, JD Sports grew its profits over tenfold while substantially increasing its profit margin. Rather than doing what many retailers do and cutting profit margins to boost sales, JD has managed to make much bigger profits overall while also strongly increasing its margins.

To me, that reflects its economies of scale and well-honed business model. Both things could help the firm continue to grow earnings in coming years. There are risks, including increased online competition driving down profits. Then again, digital commerce is also an opportunity for the company to grow its own reach globally. That could help drive future growth.

Attractive valuation

Despite that massive share price growth, I still think the JD Sports price is attractive. That is why I would happily buy it for my portfolio today if I could.

The company has a market capitalisation of £7.7bn. On top of that, it ended the first half of its financial year with over £1bn in net cash on its balance sheet.  For a consistently profitable company that reported post-tax earnings of £460m last year, that valuation looks cheap to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is up 50% in the past 5 years. Here’s how I’m going to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the features that have generated Warren Buffett his strong returns in the past and continue…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock has offered investors 10x returns in the last three years. Our writer explores whether Elon Musk’s company can…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in cheap UK stocks to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he takes to find UK stocks he thinks offer the right combination of quality and…

Read more »