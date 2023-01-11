Home » Investing Articles » This stock produced 8 times the return from the FTSE 100 last year. And it’s still rising!

This stock produced 8 times the return from the FTSE 100 last year. And it’s still rising!

Edward Sheldon highlights a British stock that outperformed the FTSE 100 index by a wide margin last year and is continuing to move higher.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 had a decent year in 2022, all things considered. Including dividends, the index produced a return of just under 5%. There were many British stocks that produced far higher returns, however. Calnex Solutions (LSE: CLX) – which I own in my portfolio – is a good example. Last year, it delivered returns of around 40%.

What’s interesting about Calnex is that it has continued to significantly outperform the market in 2023. Year to date, it’s already up about 13% versus the Footsie’s gain of around 3.5%. Clearly, it has a lot of momentum at present.

Is it too late to buy this growth stock? I don’t think so. Here’s why.

In the right place at the right time

Calnex is a Scottish company that specialises in testing and measurement services for telecoms networks.

And right now, it’s doing very well due to the global rollout of 5G network technology and the expansion of the cloud computing industry, both of which are creating high demand for network testing services.

This is illustrated by the company’s first-half results for FY23, which were published in November. For the six months to the end of September, revenue was up a whopping 38% to £12.7m. Meanwhile, diluted earnings per share were up 34% to 2.67p.

Long-term growth potential

Looking ahead, I suspect this momentum is likely to continue.

According to Technavio, the global 5G testing equipment market size is estimated to grow by around 8% per year between now and 2027. That’s a very healthy level of growth and it should provide powerful tailwinds for Calnex, which provides services to many of the biggest players in the industry.

It’s worth noting that in the company’s H1 results, management said that the group is in a “strong position” to continue to benefit from the underlying long-term growth drivers in the telecoms and cloud computing markets.

The 5G vision for the telecoms infrastructure is extremely complex and will see a long-term transformation of the telecoms market, creating the need for test and measurement equipment to prove that new systems operate effectively and conform to rigorous international standards.

Calnex Solutions

High-quality business

As for the stock’s valuation, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is currently about 28.

That’s well above the UK market average. However, I don’t think it’s excessive given these factors:

  • Revenue growth – Calnex has more than doubled its revenues over the last three years
  • High level of profitability – this is a very profitable company with a high return on capital
  • Balance sheet – it has minimal debt on its books
  • Management – the company was founded by Tommy Cook who’s CEO today (and owns a lot of stock)

Put simply, this is a high-quality, founder-led company with significant growth potential. So it deserves a higher valuation, in my view.

I’m bullish

It’s worth pointing out that Calnex is still a very small company. Currently, its market cap is only £164m. The share prices of companies this size tend to be quite volatile. While I think the stock can keep rising over time, I’m not expecting it to rise in a straight line. After the strong run it has had recently, there’s always the chance of a pullback.

Overall, I’m very bullish on the stock though. If I didn’t already have a substantial position here, I’d be buying it today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Calnex Solutions Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is up 50% in the past 5 years. Here’s how I’m going to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the features that have generated Warren Buffett his strong returns in the past and continue…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock has offered investors 10x returns in the last three years. Our writer explores whether Elon Musk’s company can…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in cheap UK stocks to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he takes to find UK stocks he thinks offer the right combination of quality and…

Read more »