Home » Investing Articles » Down 20%, could Aviva shares recover in 2023?

Down 20%, could Aviva shares recover in 2023?

Christopher Ruane has been eyeing Aviva shares and their growing dividend yield. So why hasn’t he bought them for his portfolio yet?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past year has not been a great time to own a stake in insurer Aviva (LSE: AV). Its shares are down almost 20% across those 12 months.

One benefit of that fall is that the dividend yield has grown, thanks to a lower share price. It now stands at 4.8%, which means owning the shares could provide a useful boost to my passive income streams.

But earning dividends on one hand while seeing a falling share price on the other could ultimately make owning Aviva shares unprofitable. Might the downward price motion continue – or is now a good moment for me to add the shares to my portfolio?

Smaller and more focused

In the past several years, the firm has undergone a strategic transformation. Selling many foreign assets has generated some cash for shareholders. It has focused the firm more clearly on its home UK market.

But it has also meant that buying into Aviva now is not like investing in the Aviva of a few years ago. Revenues last year were 35% lower than in 2019. Profits after tax also came in 30% lower.

Aviva’s asset sales make me think that lower revenues are the new norm at the firm compared with a few years ago. Profits tend to move around in the insurance industry from year to year, even when a business is stable.

While profits have shrunk, last year they still came in higher than in both 2017 and 2018, for example. That might suggest a leaner, more strategic Aviva could actually turn out to be more profitable than before.

Dividend growth potential

The 4.8% yield I mentioned is based on last year’s total payout. At the interim stage this year, the company increased its dividend by 40%. If it maintains that level of increase at the full-year level, then the prospective dividend yield here is 6.7%. That would take the annual dividend to around 31p per share, surpassing where it was in 2018 before a big cut.

Aviva has suggested this is its plan. In a trading update in November, it maintained market guidance that it was aiming to pay a total dividend per share of around 31p for last year and 32.5p this year.

I appreciate the stock’s income potential. I see it as being underpinned by resilient customer demand, a strong brand and deep industry expertise.

I’m eyeing the shares

But while I like the company’s outlook, I have not yet invested in it. I see other insurance shares that could benefit from strong businesses and offer an even beefier yield, such as 7.1%-yielding Legal & General. Like Aviva, it aims to increase its shareholder payout this year although, in reality, dividends are never guaranteed.

Meanwhile, like its peers, Aviva faces risks. Inflation could make claim settlement more expensive, eating into profits. A leaner business than before may struggle to generate the sorts of profits seen last year all the way through the economic cycle.

I think such risks help explain why Aviva shares fell nearly a fifth last year. If business remains strong, they may recover this year. But they might not, for example if profitability is flat or falls.

For now, I continue to watch them, but I am not buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is up 50% in the past 5 years. Here’s how I’m going to copy him

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the features that have generated Warren Buffett his strong returns in the past and continue…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla stock 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock has offered investors 10x returns in the last three years. Our writer explores whether Elon Musk’s company can…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d invest in cheap UK stocks to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he takes to find UK stocks he thinks offer the right combination of quality and…

Read more »