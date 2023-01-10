Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with Tesla stock?

What’s going on with Tesla stock?

Here’s why I believe Tesla stock turmoil isn’t just co-founder Elon Musk’s fault, and why it isn’t as dire as it first seems.

Latest posts by Tom Hennessy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

To say that 2022 was a rough year for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is something of an understatement. In fact, it was its worst on record and has got some commentators announcing the beginning of the company’s decline. A year ago, Tesla was valued at $1.2trn, almost the combined value of all other carmakers. Since that peak, Tesla stock fell 72% over the course of 2022, including a 7% drop at the year’s close.

Elon Musk also ignobly shed some $200bn of personal wealth. Much has been made of the behaviour of its maverick CEO, and his controversial acquisition of Twitter is often used to explain Tesla’s poor fortune. 

This has some validity; Musk sold $23bn of Tesla stock to fund the Twitter acquisition. If advertisers continue to flee Twitter, he may need to finance debt payments with further sales, despite him promising no more until 2024. A U-turn on this would be a severe blow to his credibility and Tesla’s share price.

Major investors have also expressed concern at his time commitment to the social network. It is simplistic but tempting to pin the prospects of Tesla to its CEO, who appears larger than life and is able to make cryptocurrency and shares ebb and flow according to his social media activity.

However, the Twitter saga, though colourful, is only part of the picture. Tesla’s nightmare year is more due to a perfect storm of macro factors and slow progress on future products. It is a reckoning that has been coming for some time as the gap between production and deliveries has widened. Lots of things need to go right for it to grow into its huge valuation, a feat that is unlikely in difficult conditions, which leaves it vulnerable to price corrections.

Model company?

Fears of a global recession have depressed luxury car demand worldwide, and the USA’s used car market has tanked, offering cheaper options to cash-strapped consumers. Chinese demand is also set to fall amid a punishing Covid wave and stuttering economy. Now not even bullish investors have faith in Musk’s promise to make 20 million cars by 20230. 

Moreover, it is becoming apparent that Tesla’s much touted “Autopilot” is not on the verge of becoming a revolutionary self-driving system. Failure of a wide FSD (Tesla’s automated driving system) rollout and regulatory struggles have emphasised that wholesale adoption is a while off.

The delays to the much-vaunted Cybertruck have left investors doubly disappointed. With innovation slowing, Tesla’s rivals have had a chance to catch up. For instance, Volkswagen has released the ID.7 to provide competition for Tesla’s entry level Model 3.

Hence, Musk’s antics only bear limited responsibility for Tesla’s difficulties. Despite sometimes hysterical headlines, a sense of perspective is important. The company is not down and out by any means.

In its nightmare year, it still delivered 1.3 million cars, a 40% increase on 2021 and opened two new factories. It is still far and away the most valuable carmaker. Its decline is relative, not absolute.  That is why I am not ruling out adding Tesla shares to my portfolio. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Hennessy has no position in Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of Rolls-Royce shares over the past five years and asks whether now is the…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Should I buy ASOS shares in 2023?

| Ben McPoland

ASOS shares finished bottom of the FTSE 350 leaderboard in 2022. Will 2023 turn out any better for the out-of-fashion…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,000 M&G shares to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| James Beard

In these difficult times, the idea of earning more passive income appeals to me. Here's what I'd buy to try…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying just a few UK shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he can aim for a million by learning from two very different mentors: Sir Donald Bradman and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

Alphabet shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to outdo Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says that he regrets not buying Google shares. Stephen Wright thinks that there’s an opportunity right now to…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

3 British shares I’ve bought to hold for years

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns this trio of income-producing British shares in his portfolio. Here, he explains why he expects to hold…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

30 million reasons to buy National Grid shares now!

| James Beard

With the UK economy likely to be in recession soon, our writer considers whether he should be buying National Grid…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Up almost 100%! Has the AO World share price turned a corner?

| Christopher Ruane

The AO World share price has nearly doubled in just a few months. Despite more good news from the company…

Read more »