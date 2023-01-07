Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1k in NIO stock at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £1k in NIO stock at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

The ‘Tesla of China’ was one of the biggest losers in 2022. Can things improve for NIO stock in 2023, or will things get a lot worse?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last year will be remembered as one when markets experienced massive volatility. But for long-time investors in NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock, that was probably nothing out of the ordinary.

That’s because it’s been one hell of a ride since the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer hit the public market back in 2018. In fact, the widely used metaphor of a roller coaster is fitting.

That’s because a five-year NIO stock chart looks like a theme park attraction, with white-knuckle climbs and dizzying drops.

So, how would I be doing if I’d invested £1,000 in the so-called ‘Tesla of China’ at the beginning of 2022?

Big dipper

Back at the start of last year, NIO shares were above $30. They began this month under $11. That means the stock dipped around 66% in 2022.

So if I’d made a £1,000 investment at the start of 2022, I’d have around £340 today. I’d be down £660 or so. That’s assuming I paid no commission to purchase the shares. If I did, then I’d obviously be down a bit more.

That’s clearly not great. And because the company invests everything it generates (and then some) back into its operations to fuel further growth, it pays no dividend. I’d be left with just a substantial capital loss, as things stand today.

Why has this happened?

Gale-force headwinds

Unpicking precisely why a stock has fallen is sometimes a difficult task. But in the case of NIO shares, it seems very likely that two big things have gone against them.

The first and most obvious is that the market has turned against growth companies that aren’t generating any profits. That certainly applies to NIO, as it reported a net loss of $582m in the third quarter of 2022. And the company doesn’t expect to be generating consistent profits any time soon.

The second thing weighing on NIO stock is the ongoing problems with the Chinese economy. The government’s (now abandoned) ‘zero-Covid’ lockdown policies continued to disrupt normal economic activity.

In November, retail sales in China fell by 5.9% year on year. This suggests that many Chinese consumers are struggling financially right now, making it more unlikely they’ll splash out on one of NIO’s luxury EVs.

On top of this, government subsidies for EV buyers in China expired at the end of last year.

Will I buy the stock?

Despite these headwinds, NIO recently announced it had delivered 15,815 vehicles in December. That was an increase of 50% year on year and a monthly record.

For the fourth quarter (ended December 2022), it delivered 40,052 EVs. That was an increase of 60% and a quarterly record. For 2022 in total, NIO delivered 122,486 vehicles, an increase of 34% over 2021.

Even with the ongoing Covid crisis there, China still accounted for more than half of all EVs sold globally in 2022. I think that demonstrates how powerful the EV trend has now become. It’s unstoppable and will last for decades.

So, will I buy? No, not quite yet.

I’m leaving NIO stock on my watchlist for now, as I’m intrigued by the growth story here. But until the company starts posting profits, I think investor interest in the stock will remain muted.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How to make passive income in 2023 with only £50 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Deploying this passive income strategy could help investors to establish a sizeable income stream, even if they have only small…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

FTSE correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to build a high-yielding portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he'd invest now as part of a strategy to develop a portfolio that rewards him…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in UK shares to target a £30,855 annual second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly in UK shares could provide ample additional income and even help me build a sizeable retirement nest egg.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA: how to build a portfolio like Warren Buffett

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how he could build an index-beating portfolio by pursuing a value investing strategy like that of…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Don’t waste the stock market correction! I’d invest £5k in FTSE 100 shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 shares are already making a comeback and it may soon be too late to capitalise on this rare…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: is this a rare chance to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's investing in stocks and shares now as he attempts to supercharge his portfolio into…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Forget savings accounts! 2 penny stocks I’d invest £1,000 in as inflation swells

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Penny stocks are risky, but can these two businesses provide the necessary growth to help investors stay ahead of inflation…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

1 penny stock I’m buying right now!

| Ben McPoland

This under-the-radar penny stock grabbed my attention a while back and I invested in it. Now I consider it a…

Read more »