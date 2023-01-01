Home » Investing Articles » Why now might be a once-in-a-decade chance to build a supercharged Stock and Shares ISA

Why now might be a once-in-a-decade chance to build a supercharged Stock and Shares ISA

Dr James Fox explains why he’d start investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA now following the recent stock market correction.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a tax-free vehicle for my investments. The wrapper is easy to set up and current regulations allow me to put aside as much as £20,000 every year.

But I don’t have to put in £20,000 in one go. I can start with whatever I can afford and elect to top it up during the year (and in subsequent years) if I have the money to spare. I use the Hargreaves Lansdown platform, as personally, I believe it’s the best.

I’ve been doing this for years, and it’s great for me. However, if I hadn’t already started a Stocks and Shares ISA, I believe that now might be great time to do so. In fact, I believe that now is a chance to build a supercharged ISA that we might not see again in this decade.

Why now?

The FTSE 100 is be pushing above 7,500 again, but this figure conceals some areas of weakness. The index has been pulled upwards by soaring resource stocks, while many sectors have faced severe challenges amid rising inflation and an evolving recessionary environment.

As such, there are many stocks in sectors such as housebuilding, retail, and banking that are trading at considerable discounts versus this time a year ago. For example, housebuilder stock Persimmon, is down 50%! Of course, it’s worth remembering that stocks are often cheap for a reason.

The challenge is finding stocks that are actually meaningfully undervalued. And this requires research.

Finding meaningfully undervalued stocks

Investors and analysts all have their own ways of valuing stocks. But these valuations are normally based on core metrics.

There are simple near-term metrics such as the price-to-earnings ratio and the enterprise value (or EV) to EBITDA ratio. These metrics provide us with a basic understanding of a company’s worth. But they’re only really useful when used to compare them to other stocks in the same sector.

Other valuations, where we look at the value of an investment over time, require us to forecast future earnings or cash flow. This can be difficult, but we can use past cash flow growth as being indicative of future cash flow.

As a future precaution, it’s worth recognising that cash flow over the past few years could be irregular given the unique economic conditions brought about by the pandemic.

The discounted cash flow model is one such method. This valuation metric attempts to determine the value of an investment today, based on projections of how much money that investment will generate in the future.

Aiming to supercharge my portfolio

By investing now in undervalued stocks, I’m aiming to supercharge my portfolio when the market recovers. It’s as simple as that.

I’ve just got to be cautious that the stocks I’m buying really are meaningfully undervalued. Investors like Warren Buffett search for a margin of safety, meaning the share price of a stock indicates a 30% discount versus what he believes it should be worth.

Buying low also allows me to take advantage of inflated dividend yields. Because when share prices go down — assuming dividend payments remain constant — the dividend yield goes up.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

My top 2 investment funds for the next 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Investment funds provide an easy way to invest in emerging global mega-trends. Here's two funds I like for the next…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Starting 2023 with no savings, I’d follow Warren Buffett to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer hopes this trio of investment concepts from the legendary Warren Buffett can help him in 2023 and beyond…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How the Warren Buffett method can supercharge my passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he can enhance his passive income generation by following some of Warren Buffett's investment tips.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

With almost no investments at 30, can UK stocks make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether investing in UK stocks can help him generate wealth over the long run, despite starting…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares still woefully mispriced? The DCF model suggests so!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares, which had been described as "woefully mispriced" in mid-2022. He's…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

The 2 investment trusts I own as we start 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon uses investment trusts to diversify his portfolio and gain access to niche areas of the financial markets. Here…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: why now’s the time to buy dividend stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he thinks dividend stocks are great (and rewarding) buys today after the ups and downs…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Best British shares to buy in January

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including self-storage and silver companies!

Read more »