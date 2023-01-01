Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest like Warren Buffett in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

How I’d invest like Warren Buffett in a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

With no savings at 40, I’d use the investing principles of the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ to start building wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing ace Warren Buffett bought his first stock aged 11. But anyone – no matter their age – can start investing in the stock market today to begin building wealth. Opening a Stocks and Shares ISA is an ideal first step.

Starting small

The annual ISA allowance today stands at £20,000. For sure, that’s a sizeable sum of money. But the lower limit is often as low as £25, or even £5. That’s because there’s a growing number of investment platforms that offer commission-free trades. So it’s never been easier to get started with a modest sum of money.

As mentioned, Warren Buffett first invested in stocks at 11 years of age (in 1942). He purchased three shares of a company called Cities Services. The cost was $114.75, which is the equivalent of around $2,000 (£1,660) today. It required all of his savings.

But back then, there were myriad fees and paperwork that today’s investor doesn’t have to worry about. Now, the stock market is increasingly open to anyone starting out with almost any amount.

Compound returns

Arguably the most important investing lesson Warren Buffett learned early on was the miracle of compound interest. That is, the ability of money to earn interest upon interest, like a snowball getting ever larger. Compounding is the process through which large sums of money are built over time.

He is often quoted as saying: “My wealth has come from a combination of living in America, some lucky genes, and compound interest”. The power of compound interest cannot be overstated.

To demonstrate, assume I start with nothing, but commit to putting £100 a week (or £433 a month) into stocks. After 25 years, I’d have £485,445. That’s assuming I achieve a return of 9% a year, which is the long-term average return of the stock market.

YearDeposit (£433 x 12 months)Interest Total
1£5,196£219£5,415
5£5,196£6,678£32,658
10£5,196£31,831£83,791
15£5,196£85,275£163,849
20£5,196£185,275£289,195
25£5,196£355, 545£485,445
26£5,196£401,303£536,399
Source: The Calculator Site

We see here that after 25 years, an astonishing £355,545 of my gains would be from compound interest. Just one year later (year 26), that figure jumps above £400,000.

Collecting dividends

Dividend-paying stocks have played a critical role in Buffett’s success as an investor. He collects the dividends paid out from the earnings of the companies in his portfolio. This builds up a cash pile which he deploys when the market falls. Just like it did last year.

In fact, Buffet’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway spent almost $66bn on stocks in the first nine months of 2022. That was 13 times more than in 2021 when the US bull market was at its peak.

Which shares should I buy?

Firstly, I could research which stocks Buffett owns in his own portfolio. If I did that, I’d see that his largest holding is Apple. And that he’s a fan of financial stocks, especially Bank of America. Also, Coca-Cola and Chevron are large positions of his.

These companies are from a diverse range of sectors, but they all pay dividends. Of course, dividends aren’t guaranteed to be paid out. But this risk can be reduced by focusing on established companies with strong fundamentals.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

My 3 biggest stock market predictions for 2023

| Roland Head

Roland Head gives his view on the outlook for the stock market in 2023 -- including the next big sell-off…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 simple passive income ideas for 2023

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores four simple passive income ideas for his stock market portfolio, selected from the FTSE 100 and FTSE…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Directors are buying and selling these FTSE 100 stocks heading into 2023

| James J. McCombie

Keeping an eye on which directors are buying and selling their own FTSE 100 stocks is an important part of…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

My top 2 investment funds for the next 10 years

| Ben McPoland

Investment funds provide an easy way to invest in emerging global mega-trends. Here's two funds I like for the next…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Starting 2023 with no savings, I’d follow Warren Buffett to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer hopes this trio of investment concepts from the legendary Warren Buffett can help him in 2023 and beyond…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Why now might be a once-in-a-decade chance to build a supercharged Stock and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he'd start investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA now following the recent stock market…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How the Warren Buffett method can supercharge my passive income generation!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he can enhance his passive income generation by following some of Warren Buffett's investment tips.

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

With almost no investments at 30, can UK stocks make me rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether investing in UK stocks can help him generate wealth over the long run, despite starting…

Read more »