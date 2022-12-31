Home » Investing Articles » Must read! 1 huge $50bn reason I pick dividend shares over growth stocks

Must read! 1 huge $50bn reason I pick dividend shares over growth stocks

Dr James Fox explains why he invests predominantly in dividend shares and keeps his exposure to growth stocks to a bare minimum.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares are definitely better represented within my portfolio than growth stocks. For every four or five dividend stocks, I have one growth stock.

There are several reasons for this. I’m not a day trader and I’m fairly risk-averse having built up a portfolio that I don’t wish to lose.

Also, by investing in dividend shares, I can look to use a compound returns strategy. This is essentially the process of reinvesting my dividends year after year, earning interest on my interest.

But risk is the major reason why growth isn’t my focus.

Growth vs value

A growth stock refers to a company that’s expected to increase its profits or revenues faster than the average business in its industry or the market broadly. In recent years, many notable growth stocks have been in the tech and biotech sectors.

Value stocks refer to more established companies and ones that tend to trade for cheaper prices than the financial performance and fundamentals suggest they should be worth.

Meanwhile, value stocks often pay a dividend, while growth stocks reinvest revenues into growth.

But, it’s important to note that many growth stocks fail and don’t deliver the promised growth. This is where the risk comes in.

A $50bn warning

Cathie Wood is CEO of ARK Invest, an asset manager named after the Ark of the Covenant that invests in disruptive innovation — that is, all growth stocks. And in 2020, the LA-born investor was named best stock-picker of the year by Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew A Winkler.

However since 2021, Wood’s growth focused portfolios have tanked. Data published online suggests that total assets across Ark’s nine ETFs have slumped to $11.4bn from a peak of $60.3bn in February 2021.

This represents a near-$50bn loss.

As one of the world’s most famous investor, the collapse of her portfolios demonstrates the volatility of investing in growth stocks.

Wood’s ETFs seek to identify a handful of companies that can make exponential gains by shaping the future. The portfolios cover areas ranging from including space exploration and fintech, to robotics and the genomic revolution.

However, all of Wood’s ARK portfolios are down massively.

Her flagship ARKK’s shares are down 68% over 12 months, and are currently trading at their lowest point in five years. The portfolio has even underperformed the technology-heavy Nasdaq index, which is down 33% over the year.

Even sensible picks can go wrong

For me, what Wood’s story highlights is that even sensible picks in growth can go wrong. The 67-year-old has decades of experience in the industry and was deemed the best investor of 2020.

I do have exposure to growth stocks. I own shares of NIO, Scottish Mortgage, Hargreaves Lansdown and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

But Wood’s challenges over the past year have reiterated the importance, for me, of sticking to a value-focused portfolio and reinvesting my dividends year after year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Nio and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d use £3 a day in 2023 to earn passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

For a few pounds a day, our writer reckons he could set up lifelong passive income streams in the New…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d forget cash savings accounts and put regular money in this investment instead

| Kevin Godbold

Interest rates for cash savings are still low and the case for investing in this alternative asset class remains as…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Will FTSE shares crash again in 2023?

| Kevin Godbold

Could the volatility in 2022 have done investors a favour, resetting FTSE shares for a long growth runway through 2023…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Tesla stock at the start of 2022, here’s how much I’d have now

| Paul Summers

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been one of 2022's biggest losers. Our writer considers whether things could go from…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in AMC Entertainment shares 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether AMC Entertainment would have been a good investment for his portfolio if he'd bought the…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Dozens of FTSE 100 shares tanked in 2022. What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what's next for fallen FTSE 100 shares after a disappointing 2022. Should he be topping up…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

My top 5 stock holdings as we head into 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon is building a growth-focused portfolio to drive his wealth over the long term. Here are his largest stock…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

4 things that could turbocharge stock markets in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Will the new bull market begin in earnest next year? One industry expert has shared several major reasons why stock…

Read more »