Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares: here are the dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024!

Lloyds shares: here are the dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024!

Lloyds shares still carry eye-popping dividend yields despite recent share price gains. So should investors buy the bank for passive income?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has dropped 7% in 2022. This has driven the dividend yield at the bank even further above the FTSE 100 average.

For 2023, the Black Horse bank’s yield sits at 5.9%, well above the 3.7% average for FTSE index shares. And the dial moves to an even-better 6.5% for 2024.

I’m seeking ways to make extra income over the next two years. And at first glance Lloyds shares might be just what I’ve been searching for. But how far can I trust current dividend forecasts?

Dividend growth

Lloyds understands the importance of paying big dividends to its shareholders. So it’s been building shareholder payouts aggressively as it recovered from the depths of the pandemic.

It hiked the total payout to 2p per share in 2021 from 0.57p the previous year. And in July it hiked the interim dividend 20% year on year, to 0.8p.

City analysts are expecting a full-year dividend of 2.4p in 2022.

In spite of the tough economic outlook, brokers are tipping further dividend growth over the short term, too. Dividends of 2.7p and 3p per share are predicted for 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Good protection

It seems as if current dividend estimates look quite realistic, too. Firstly they’re covered 2.7 times by expected earnings. This provides a wide margin of error in case earnings disappoint.

Lloyds could also use its cash-rich balance sheet to help it pay those big anticipated dividends. The bank’s CET1 capital ratio (following dividends and pension contributions) stood at 15% in September. This was well above its target of 12.5% plus a 1% management buffer.

But are Lloyds shares a buy?

Of course there’s no such thing as a guaranteed dividend. The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 — and the colossal impact this had on shareholder payouts across the London Stock Exchange — is evidence of this.

But on paper Lloyds looks in great shape to meet its dividend forecasts for next year. Its focus on the stable retail banking sector will help it to achieve this, too.

Demand for financial products like current accounts and credit cards remains largely robust at all points of the economic cycle. So profits at Lloyds might remain more stable than those of other banking stocks.

Here’s what I’m doing now

However, I’m not convinced that the bank will continue growing strongly beyond next year. Its profits are still closely tied to the performance of the UK economy. And with some economists predicting a prolonged downturn until well into 2024, things could get bumpy.

The rate at which Lloyds is stashing away money for future bad loans is a big red flag to me. It set aside £688m in the three months to September alone, taking the total to well above £1bn.

The dividend outlook remains highly uncertain beyond 2024, too. I think Lloyds might struggle to generate decent earnings as the British economy grapples with an extended Covid-19 hangover and Brexit-related problems.

As a long-term investor, I’d much rather buy other dividend stocks for the New Year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares for 2023 after growth stocks crashed?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates whether he should buy Scottish Mortgage shares for 2023 after a tough year for the growth-focused…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

A FTSE director just invested £100k in this stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Director dealings can provide valuable insights. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights a FTSE director purchase that recently caught his attention.

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares remain a long way below their pre-Covid levels. Are they worth buying for 2023? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

5 top stocks for passive income in 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in dividend stocks is a good way to generate passive income. Here, Ed Sheldon highlights five stocks he's thinking…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2023 dividend forecasts: Aviva, Anglo American & Reckitt

| Roland Head

Roland Head reviews the latest dividend forecasts for these big-name FTSE 100 stocks. What should shareholders expect in 2023?

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 small-cap stocks I’d buy to hold for the next 10 years

| Royston Wild

Here are four of my favourite small-cap stocks to buy in 2023. Here, I’ll explain what makes them terrific shares…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

How high can the FTSE 100 go in 2023?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100 will end the year largely unchanged from 12 months ago. Will 2023 be a better year for…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Will Big Tech stocks like Amazon and Alphabet rebound in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After years of strong gains, the Big Tech stocks have slumped. Can they make a comeback in 2023? Here's Edward…

Read more »