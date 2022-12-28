Home » Investing Articles » 6.2% and 7.2% dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy in 2023

6.2% and 7.2% dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy in 2023

These blue-chip stocks are extremely popular with investors seeking to boost their passive income. Would I buy them for my portfolio today?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy for 2023. Should I invest in these high-yield stocks to boost my passive income?

Rio Tinto

I invested in Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) in the summer to capitalise on heavy price weakness. That’s even though the outlook for commodities demand is plagued with uncertainty heading into 2023.

Of particular concern are worries over China’s economy for next year, and more specifically the impact of Covid-19.

Just before Christmas, a Bloomberg report showed a huge 37m people there had come down with the virus in one day. Fresh waves could be coming too as the Beijing government eases lockdown restrictions.

No wonder analysts at ING Bank have warned that there are “stormy seas ahead” for the commodities sector next year. On top of the pandemic-related dangers it also warned that “the metal-intensive property market in China remains very weak.”

Rio Tinto produces a wide range of metals including iron ore, copper and aluminium. They’re all consumed in vast quantities by Chinese manufacturers and construction firms.

But the company’s broad portfolio also gives it excellent links to the exciting growth industries of the next decade. So when economic conditions improve the FTSE 100 firm’s profits could explode.

Copper revenues alone could rise strongly as demand for electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, renewable energy technology and white goods increases.

Charts showing how the green revolution will supercharge metals demand

And Rio Tinto’s ownership of multiple copper mines like Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia — thought to be one of the world’s largest deposits — gives it brilliant exposure to this exciting commodities segment.

Today the FTSE 100 miner trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.9 times. It also carries a market-beating 6.2% dividend yield. At current prices I’m tempted to boost my Rio Tinto holdings.

I also find Legal & General’s (LSE:LGEN) ultra low share price highly tempting right now. In fact at current levels it offers even better value for money than Rio Tinto on paper.

The financial services giant trades on a forward P/E ratio of 7.2 times. It also commands a mighty 7.8% dividend yield, more than double the FTSE 100 average.

Legal & General’s long history of impressive cash generation makes it a go-to stock for many income investors. Its strong balance sheet even allowed it to continue delivering big shareholder payouts during the pandemic.

Encouragingly for 2023 the stock remains flush with cash too. Its Solvency II capital ratio ranged between between 225% and 230% as of mid-November. This gives me confidence that it should pay more huge dividends even if trading conditions worsen.

My chief worry as an investor is that Legal & General operates in a highly competitive sector. It therefore has to paddle extremely hard to generate decent earnings growth.

But if I had spare cash to hand, I’d still invest in it today. I expect profits here to soar over the long term as rising elderly populations fuel demand for pensions and certain other financial products.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

3 stock market predictions for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been thinking about what lies ahead for the stock market. Here's what he thinks might happen in…

Read more »

White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks I’m watching like a hawk in January

| Paul Summers

Will 2023 be better than 2022 for investors? Our writer picks out three FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks that could provide…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to target £1,500 passive income in 2023

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer invested a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA in the right way, he thinks he could generate almost…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways I can boost my 2023 profits by listening to Warren Buffett

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how Warren Buffett's simple investment strategy, compounded by patience, should be able to help him for 2023.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £40k in a Stocks and Shares ISA and aim for a million

| Kevin Godbold

There's a big opportunity in the stock market right now. Therefore, I'd put my money to work right away in…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How I’d use £3.50 a day to get passive income for life

| Kevin Godbold

Kevin Godbold explains how he'd put aside £3.50 a day and invest in dividend shares to achieve a long-term passive…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

NIO shares: 5 reasons to buy (and not buy) in 2023

| Royston Wild

City analysts are expecting the NIO share price to recover from current levels. But should investors really buy the EV…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Why I’ll be buying more dividend stocks for my portfolio in 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is planning to increase his exposure to high-quality UK dividend stocks next year. Here, he explains why.

Read more »