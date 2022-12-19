Home » Investing Articles » How I’d build a growing four-figure income spending £10,000 on income shares

How I’d build a growing four-figure income spending £10,000 on income shares

By investing in these four income shares, our writer thinks he could earn £1,000 each year in dividends. Here’s how he could go about it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are different ways to earn money – and not all of them involve working. One way I try to boost my earnings is by buying income shares.

With some high dividend yields on offer in today’s stock market, I think it is possible to invest £10,000 in income shares and aim for an annual income in four figures that can grow over time. There are always risks, of course, and dividends are never guaranteed. But I think this plan is workable and could succeed. Here is how I would go about it, if I had a spare £10,000 to invest today.

Doing the maths

My four-figure target income is £1,000 per year. So if I have £10,000 to invest, I would need to achieve an average yield of 10% on my portfolio.

As that is an average, not all shares I buy need to have as high a yield as that.

Looking for shares to buy

So would I just hunt for high-yield shares? No. As dividends can be cut, today’s high-yield temptation can be tomorrow’s low-yield regret.

Instead, I look for great companies selling at attractive prices. Then I would consider how the dividend looks.

One reason I think now could be a good market to help me set up passive income streams is that there are some high-quality shares that offer me a yield close to my target. I would want to diversify my £10,000 across a range of shares, to reduce my risk. So I need to find more than one company in which to invest. I would put £2,500 into each of four shares.

High-yield shares

One is insurer Direct Line. It yields 10.6%. Asset manager M&G yields 10.2%. Both face risks from a recession cutting investors’ willingness to invest, hurting profits. But these two firms benefit from strong brands in a resilient sector.

Other income shares I think could help me hit my target include Income and Growth Venture Capital Trust, yielding 10.7%, and 8.9%-yielding Henderson Far East Income. Buying into these would give me the benefit of exposure to a wide range of businesses, as well as offering more geographic spread to my portfolio.

10%+ yield

Those four dividend shares, bought at today’s price, would offer me an average yield of 10.1%. That should earn me around £1,010 in dividends each year.

Four shares offers me some diversification. But if one share cuts its dividend dramatically, or cancels it, I could still see my passive income from the portfolio fall sharply.

Income growth

But how would I try to target a growing income from these shares?

One way is through the opportunity of dividend growth. So far this year, M&G and Henderson Far East Income have both raised their payouts, Direct Line held its interim dividend steady while Income & Growth’s payout is smaller than last year.

A second approach would be to compound the dividends. By putting the dividends back into buying more income shares, I should be able to receive bigger dividend payments in future without needing to add any more capital to my initial £10,000.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox investigates how much money he’d have made investing in Warren Buffett-run Berkshire Hathaway shares a decade ago.

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

With nothing to my name at 30, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores how he could channel Warren Buffett's teachings to build wealth over the long run from a…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Should this FTSE 250 stock be my Christmas Number 1?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether he should include a FTSE 250 fund -- seeking to take advantage of the growth in…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Are IAG shares about to fly with a potential dividend announcement?

| John Choong

IAG shares have recovered remarkably from its bottom this year. With a potential return to dividend payments, can the stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could beat the market over the next 5 years

| Paul Summers

Growth stocks have been heavily out of favour in 2023. But our writer thinks these two shares will outperform the…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

Best British investment funds for 2023

| The Motley Fool Staff

As 2022 closes out, a number of Fool.co.uk's writers have revealed their top investment funds for 2023.

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

1 monopoly stock I will likely never sell

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

There’s buying for the long term, then there’s buying to hold. The London Stock Exchange Group is certainly the latter…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap shares in 2023 to invest like Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for the best cheap shares to buy in 2023. And there’s one that he thinks is…

Read more »