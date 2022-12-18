We’ll miss these stars when they’re gone

It was there whenever we needed it, until one day it was gone, and I saw how much I missed …

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It was there whenever we needed it, until one day it was gone, and I saw how much I missed it.

No, not the Bitcoin bull market or the UK’s property boom. Not even my very long-lost six-pack.

I’m thinking of the 2022 World Cup.

Given the controversy that dogged the tournament before the first game kicked off in Qatar, expectations were low for this year’s competition.

Yet – politics aside, but certainly not forgotten – from a sporting perspective it was vintage stuff.

Also, perhaps I’m getting old, but for me there was also an elegiac quality to the event, given all the veteran players performing one last time on the global stage.

From Croatia’s maestro Luka Modrić and France’s top scorer Olivier Giroud, to Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and should-be undisputed GOAT – Lionel Messi of Argentina – it felt like the end of an era.

Which got me thinking about veteran investors in their twilight years who are still doling out wisdom – and wisecracks – but who we’ll equally miss once they’re gone.

Still crazy after all of these years

Of course, investing is much more physically forgiving than top-flight football – losing your hair in the financial crisis aside – which means the best investors enjoy a far greater career longevity.

Yet with the best will in the world, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger must be approaching the end of their innings.

True, I have a friend who told me a decade ago that he was making the pilgrimage to Omaha for Berkshire’s annual shareholder’s meeting to see Buffett and Munger “before it’s too late.”

He’s been going every year since!

I would love to think Buffett (92) and Munger (98) will still be fielding three-hour Q&A sessions while sipping Coke when I’m drawing my own pension.

But while time is the friend of a great investment (to quote Buffett), it’s a remorseless bookkeeper when it comes to mere mortals like you, me, and Warren and Charlie.

We can only be grateful the pair have already shared so much of their wisdom with the world.



They’ve inspired thousands of careers and millions of investors, which means we’ll have a trove of material to draw upon when they’re no longer tossing out new investing aphorisms (Buffett) or unbeatable putdowns (Munger) in the years to come.

Time on their side

Incidentally, perhaps there’s something about being an investing legend that keeps you alert and relevant – even when you’re into your bus pass vintage?

I remember being shocked when I looked up Vanguard founder Jack Bogle’s Wikipedia page while watching one of his many interviews on Bloomberg and discovering this still-super-sharp legend was in his late 80s.

Bogle passed away in 2019, but he’ll be remembered a long time yet. Not only as the father of the index funds that have made investing so straightforward for so many, but also for his writing.

Pick up a copy of his Little Book Of Common Sense Investing if you’ve never read it.

Another living stock market titan who is revered – albeit by a smaller crowd – for his words is George Soros, investing’s philosopher king. Written in the 1980s, Soros’ The Alchemy of Finance remains a bible among hedge fund managers, despite it being almost unreadable in places.

Soros will always be ‘the man who broke the Bank of England’ for most Brits, after his bets against the pound in the early 1990s eventually kicked us out of the European Exchange-rate Mechanism (and put us on the path to Brexit…). But for today’s alt-right he’s become a different bogeyman, thanks to his multi-billion-dollar activism. Soros’ investing prowess now seems almost a side note.

As a man who in that sense has lived several lifetimes at 92, I’m certain Soros will make headlines for one last time when he passes.

In the same vein – but more cheerily – we can look forward to reading the famed monthly memos of value investor Howard Marks for a long time yet. Buffett says he stops what he’s doing to read fellow billionaire Marks’ latest dispatches, and you should too. (Google ‘Oaktree Memos’).

Marks predicted everything from the dotcom bust to the sub-prime meltdown, yet he’s still flexible enough to keep up to date with new thinking.

Good thing too, as Marks comes from a long-lived family. His father and uncles all lived beyond 100!

A clean slate

I’m aware that all the national treasures of the investing world I’ve cited so far hail from another nation – the US.

That’s inevitable. Even the greatest British investors have a lower profile, and their careers are usually shorter-lived.

One influential UK veteran I was lucky enough to meet though was Jim Slater. You might have come across his book The Zulu Principle, which turned a lot of UK investors into small cap growth stock pickers in the 1990s.

A somewhat controversial figure back in the ‘70s – he was arguably a corporate raider before the term was coined – Slater became a grandfatherly figure on the investing conference circuit before his death a few years ago.

His son Mark is an excellent investor in his own right, by the way, though he hasn’t got any of the fame of his late father. Chalk that up to another win for Jack Bogle I suppose.

As index investing’s champions have demonstrated, most active fund managers eventually fail to beat the market long-term. That’s permanently dulled the shine which once gave active fund managers the star power of a Messi or a Ronaldo… at least in our corner of the world.

And that makes it harder for today’s top fund managers to achieve the fame of their forebears.

The final whistle

Indeed, will anyone step up to take the place of those investing greats once they’re gone?

I have my doubts.

A few names do come to mind. Americans such as Bill Ackman, Chamath Palihapitiya, Cathie Wood, and Mohnish Pabrai. Or here at home the likes of Terry Smith, the founder of Fundsmith, or maybe Nick Train, who runs the Finsbury Growth & Income Trust.

Besides strong track records of wealth generation, these fund managers all have a big media presence – or at least enjoy very loyal followings among their shareholders.



But, let’s be honest. They’re not in the Buffett and Munger weight class.

Moreover, I can think of a few once-famous British stock-pickers who’ve faded away, such as ‘the quiet assassin’ Anthony Bolton (who retired) or Neil Woodford (who assassinated his own career.) Maybe we just have to accept that the era of famous investors who made billions from their stock picking is over, and leave it up to a new generation of footballers to keep us entertained…