Home » Investing Articles » Is AMD stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

Is AMD stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

AMD is one of the market’s most exciting stocks. With that in mind, are its shares considered cheap despite a downturn this year?

John Choong
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Semiconductor stock AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has had a nightmare this year with its share price down 50%. Nonetheless, the current decline in its stock presents a silver lining, and these charts show why.

Chipping away?

Once a pandemic darling due to sky-high prices, AMD’s momentum has quickly died down this year. Fears of a recession have dented demand for semiconductors substantially. Nevertheless, this is due to demand for graphics cards and computer processors taking a hit. Thankfully for shareholders like myself, AMD is more than that.

Business segmentRevenue (Q3 2022)Operating margin (Q3 2022)
Client$1.02bn-2.5%
Gaming$1.63bn8.7%
Data Centre$1.61bn31.4%
Embedded$1.30bn48.7%
Other$0bnN/M
Overall$5.57bn-1.2%
Data source: AMD

These segments all have different margins and prospects. But all together, the group’s operating and profit margins are considered to be healthy at above 10% on a trailing 12-month basis. More importantly, these margins have been growing on average, which is always a positive indicator of a good investment.

AMD - $AMD - Operating and Profit Margins
Data source: AMD

Nonetheless, AMD currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42. This is more than double the S&P 500‘s average P/E of 21, which could indicate that the stock is rather expensive.

AMD - $AMD - P/E Ratio
Data source: AMD

Advancing growth

It’s worth noting, however, that the P/E ratio is a lagging indicator. A more accurate way to value AMD would be to look at its forward P/E. This takes its forecast future earnings into consideration. With a forward P/E of 19, it can be said that I’m paying a fair value for future earnings growth within a year. To complement this, the tech stock’s forward price-to-earnings (PEG) ratio stands at 0.4.

AMD - $AMD - Forward P/E Ratio and Forward PEG Ratio
Data source: AMD

The bulk of AMD’s growth next year is expected to come from its Data Centre and Embedded segments, while Gaming and Client stay relatively ‘flat’. Thus, it’s possible to see the former two segments overtaking the latter in revenue by the end of next year.

More crucially, the Data Centre and Embedded branches have higher margins. Consequently, that should allow the chip producer to improve its bottom line in 2023. This is evident in the projected earnings growth for the company.

AMD - $AMD - EPS Estimates for 4Q Ahead
Data source: AMD

Processing returns

Having said that, AMD isn’t exactly renowned for its amazing return on assets, capital employed, and equity. In fact, it’s underperformed the likes of NVIDIA and Intel in 2022. This indicates that the firm isn’t able to make the best use of its assets and capital to generate profits in recent times.

$AMD - EPS Estimates for 4Q Ahead
Data source: AMD

Despite that, it’s still worth pointing out that the group did briefly overtake its competitors in 2021. This shows that it’s got the potential to do it again, once its overall margins improve, backed by its two growth juggernaut segments.

So, will I be buying more AMD stock then? Well, the Nasdaq-listed firm has got an amazing balance sheet. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.5%, Lisa Su’s company is well equipped to traverse an economic downturn.

$AMD - Balance Sheet
Data source: AMD

What’s more, the conglomerate is continuing to grow its market share, which goes to show how well it’s doing despite the tough economic environment. Not to mention, in a world that’s becoming increasingly digital and with cloud computing expanding rapidly, AMD is well positioned to capitalise. It’s no surprise that analysts rate the stock a ‘strong buy’ with an average price target of $84. As such, I’ll be looking to buy more of its shares when I’ve got more spare cash on hand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Rivian stock 1 year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Rivian stock has crashed over the past 12 months. Does the downtrodden share price make now a good time for…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 6%+ yielding FTSE 250 shares I bought this year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he has bought this trio of dividend-paying FTSE 250 shares in 2022 and continues to hold…

Read more »

Diverse group of students using mobile phone
Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap dividend stock I’ve been buying for passive income

| Ben McPoland

It's been a baptism of fire for this dividend stock since it entered the FTSE 250 earlier this year. Yet…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d jump on the 7% Legal & General dividend

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the Legal & General dividend is attractive enough for him to want to add the shares…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy BP shares today

| Alan Oscroft

BP shares have benefited from rising oil prices in 2022, and the year has brought billions in cash. Is the…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Could growth shares be the bargain of 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the knocked down prices of some growth shares prove a bargain for our writer's portfolio in the coming year?…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE directors who have been buying up their company shares this month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over three recent FTSE director dealings, including a director and two CEOs purchasing stock in their companies.

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ve just bought for 2023 and beyond

| Ben McPoland

I've added two new FTSE 100 stocks to my portfolio very recently. And I think it's fair to say they…

Read more »