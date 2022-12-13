Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE directors who have been buying up their company shares this month

3 FTSE directors who have been buying up their company shares this month

Jon Smith runs over three recent FTSE director dealings, including a director and two CEOs purchasing stock in their companies.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Given the public nature of a listed stock on the FTSE, various disclosures are required. This includes regular financial updates, annual accounts, and other releases that are handy for me as an investor. Another helpful tool is the publication of buying and selling of company shares by the directors. This can give me an indication from the inside about whether now is a good time to buy or not! Here’s some interesting spots from December so far.

Banking on a move higher

The first deal I noted was relating to non-exec director Cathy Turner at Lloyds Banking Group. She purchased 424,113 ordinary shares in the bank at the start of the month. The average buying price was 46.92p, with a total value of £198,993.81.

Lloyds shares have been sluggish for much of 2022, trading in a range roughly between 40p and 50p. Despite improvements in the financial results thanks to increasing interest rates, the stock hasn’t been able to break higher.

With a gloomy outlook for the UK economy, I think that’s one reason why the stock has been treading water. However, I’d imagine Turner is optimistic about the prospects for the company heading into 2023.

Buying from the top-down

A second director purchase of size was from the CEO of Record, Leslie Hill. She bought 133,716 ordinary shares at an average price of 87.24p for a total value of £116,654.78.

Record is a currency and asset management company. For the year ending March 2022, revenue jumped from £25.4m to £35.1m, with assets under management also rising. This helps to explain the 8.75% share price appreciation over the past year, with an impressive 83.1% gain in the past two years.

Having the CEO invested in the business is a positive. It ties their interests to that of the shareholders in wanting to achieve growth in the stock over time.

A new FTSE CEO getting involved

Another CEO that has been buying his company shares is Dalton Philips of Greencore. He purchased £126,652.50 worth of Greencore stock, getting 195,000 shares at 64.95p.

What I find interesting about this is that Philips only took on the role back in September. From 2010 to 2015, he was the CEO of WM Morrison’s. Clearly, he has experience leading a large business, so I’ll be keen to follow his progress at Greencore.

In a similar way to Record, this large purchase of stock will help to align the CEO to share price aspirations in the coming years of his tenure.

The impact of director dealings

I don’t own any of the stocks mentioned above. Even though I’m unlikely to buy any before year-end, the director dealings data does allow me to spot potential opportunities. Especially with smaller companies such as Record, it helps to flag up shares and directors that are performing well. From there, I can investigate further to see it it warrants a spot on my watch list for 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencore Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’ve just bought for 2023 and beyond

| Ben McPoland

I've added two new FTSE 100 stocks to my portfolio very recently. And I think it's fair to say they…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The Haleon share price is back near where it started. Should I buy the stock now?

| Kevin Godbold

I like much about Haleon's consumer healthcare business including its attractive financial record. But there's a problem.

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d consider buying Tesco shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a yield close to 5% and a falling stock price, should our writer buy Tesco shares right now? Here's…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Why the Kingfisher share price could be a bargain buy for 2023

| Roland Head

The Kingfisher share price has slumped as the DIY retailer has faced a post-pandemic slump. Roland Head reckons the shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon weighs up the bull case versus the bear case for Lloyds shares as we approach 2023. Should he…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Buy-to-let is coming back! But should investors buy REITs for passive income instead?

| Royston Wild

REITs can be a reliable and hassle-free way of making a healthy second income. Here's why I think it's a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to open a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks now is a great time to open a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s why he’s not concerned…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Does the Barratt share price fall make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Property prices are looking a bit unsteady, and the Barratt share price has slid 45% in a year. Is it…

Read more »