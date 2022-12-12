Stock market crash 2023? How I aim to take advantage for supercharged returns!

The dawn of a brand new year is a time when predictions are made. And while some are fearing a stock market crash, I’m preparing to take advantage.

The sentiment around stock markets is certainly gloomy as we head into the New Year. Fears about an imminent recession, soaring inflation, and war in Europe are combining to produce a challenging backdrop for investors. Could all this lead to a stock market crash in 2023?

Nobody really knows for certain. But here’s how I’m thinking about – and preparing for – this possibility.

Remaining optimistic

Optimism is the hallmark of long-term investing. I have to believe that an investment I make today could be worth more in the future. Otherwise, what’s the point?

I must think that something related to a particular company — its sales, products, profitability, and ultimately share price — will improve. I have to assume that over the long term the stock market will go up more than it goes down (which is what tends to happen).

Of course, that doesn’t mean I’m naively optimistic or blind to challenges and risks. I expect stock markets could go down further next year and things could get tricky. Some stocks will fail to deliver and disappoint. The economy may well enter a recession for a few months or even a year. Bad things have happened before and they’ll happen again.

But as Kevin Kelly, the founder of Wired magazine, has pointed out: “Every great and difficult thing that has been accomplished, every breakthrough, has in fact required a strong sense of optimism that it was possible.”

Building a war chest

I believe it’s a fool’s errand to try to time the bottom of the stock market. That’s why I invest in stocks whenever I have spare capital, come rain or shine.

But for me, investing also involves adding cash to my portfolio, as well as buying shares. This un-invested capital represents opportunity – the chance to take full advantage of a sudden drop in share prices.

I know that a stock market crash will happen again. But I don’t know when. That’s why it pays (quite literally) to have cash ready and waiting. It enables me to scoop up shares of wonderful companies at very attractive valuations during times of fear.

This is how Warren Buffett invests. He often sits for years, patiently building up his cash pile. He waits for the right opportunity, such as during a bear market or a full-blown crash. Then when that time comes, he aggressively puts his money to work.

The perfect example of this was in 1988 when Buffett first started buying Coca-Cola stock. He scooped up over 23 million shares not long after the Black Monday crash in October 1987.

And Buffett still holds his Coca-Cola position today, nearly 35 years later. It’s up around 20 times in value and now pays his holding company $704m in dividend payments each year.

Remembering the 100% record

The UK stock market has an amazing record of recovery. In fact, as of today, that record is a perfect one, standing at 100%.

That means it has recovered from every crash in history, before going on to produce additional wealth for patient, long-term shareholders. Indeed, a decade after the Black Monday crash, the FTSE 100 was 189% higher!

This shows me that the longer I remain invested, the more likely it is I can make a positive return.