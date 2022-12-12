Home » Investing Articles » I think these are the 10 best shares to buy for 2023

I think these are the 10 best shares to buy for 2023

Jon Smith outlines his best shares to buy for the coming year including healthcare providers and manufacturing firms.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m hoping that next year brings more positivity with it than 2022 has offered. The stock market as a whole hasn’t delivered me good returns, with the FTSE 100 only up marginally over the year. I do think that most of the gloomy outlook for the economy is factored into the current price of most stocks. So I think that there’s a greater chance of stocks rallying in 2023 given that we’re starting from a low bar. With that in mind, here are my best shares to buy for the coming year.

Aiming for a rebound

To make a play on better investor sentiment next year, I want to add growth stocks. I feel Wise (formerly TransferWise) is a good example. It rebranded to move away from just foreign currency payments to focus on a future where it can be a more rounded financial services company. I think FinTech is going to continue to disrupt traditional banks in years to come.

Aside from specific stocks, I also like investment trusts such as HarbourVest Global Private Equity and Templeton Emerging Markets. The private equity trust gives me access to early stage growth companies. The emeregng markets trust allows me to get exposure to high growth economies.

My best shares to buy from healthcare

A second area I like is healthcare. I think this sector holds up well in 2023 even if I didn’t have a strong bias on the economy. Demand for medicine will be there regardless of if we have a recession or a boom period.

As well as adding the two FTSE 100 giants GSK and AstraZeneca, I’m also going to add Spire Healthcare Group and Mediclinic International. This give me a broad exposure to the entire industry, from drug development through to the provision of private healthcare.

Having a spread of companies also helps with regards to geography. For example, GSK has global revenue sources with only some exposure to the UK. Yet Spire Healthcare is just a UK business. Having this mix means that I can take advantage if things go well at home next year. Yet it doesn’t leave me completely exposed if things go south.

Protecting myself

There’s a chance that my thinking for 2023 is wrong, of course. A tough recession here in the UK would mean several sectors experiencing much lower demand. This is particularly true in the consumer discretionary space.

To protect myself in this case, I’m adding to my list some defensive stocks mainly from manufacturing. This includes Rotork, Spectris and IMI.

For example, Rotork designs and manufactures instruments for use in industries such as oil, gas, water and power. It’s a robust business model. The components made are needed for various businesses. Therefore, I don’t see demand materially decreasing even if the UK economy performs worse than expected in 2023.

Bringing it all together

I don’t have the cash at the moment to buy all of these stocks. Yet I don’t feel this is a list that I have to buy today. If my thinking is correct, I can (and will) buy different ones over the course of the year and still benefit from performance going forward. After all, as a long-term investor, I’m going to be holding them for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, IMI, Rotork Plc, Spectris Plc, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tullow Oil shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| James Beard

Our writer examines how Tullow Oil shares have performed over the past year and considers whether the time has come…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d follow Warren Buffett in buying these top stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through three of the top stocks that Warren Buffett has owned for several years and explains why…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Will 2023 be a rewarding year to own Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares are cheaper than they were a year ago -- but our writer thinks the company is in better…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

3 high-growth AIM stocks I’m backing for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three AIM stocks he owns going into 2023. All are profitable and growing at a fast pace.

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a second income

| John Fieldsend

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be used to build a tax-free second income stream. Our author shares how he…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

5.4% dividend yield! A top UK share to buy in an ISA today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

While many investors panic over the muddy economic outlook, this UK share continues to thrive, maintaining an impressive dividend yield.

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Are easyJet shares at a Christmas discount?

| John Choong

easyJet shares are now trading below their pandemic lows, despite the firm's improving performance. So, could the stock be this…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Forget gold! Start hunting fallen FTSE 100 shares to buy for an earlier retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With stock prices falling, bargain buying opportunities among FTSE 100 shares have emerged that may deliver far better returns than…

Read more »