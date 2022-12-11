Home » Investing Articles » How I’d use a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA to earn over £1,000 a year in passive income

How I’d use a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA to earn over £1,000 a year in passive income

I think a Stocks and Shares ISA is the perfect vehicle to start a second income stream. Here’s how I’d do it with a £20k portfolio.

Ben McPoland
Published
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The maximum annual allowance for a Stocks and Shares ISA today is £20,000. Fortunately, that’s more than enough to start generating over a grand a year in dividend income. Here’s how I’d do it.

Buy the index

The UK stock market is chock-a-block with high-yield dividend stocks. Actually, when I’m looking to add fresh capital to the income side of my portfolio, I’m spoilt for choice.

So I’d just start with the whole FTSE 100 index first. The Footsie currently has an average forward yield of 3.7%. I’d buy an index fund and benefit instantly from the diversification that it provides.

Aiming for above average

But the index wouldn’t be enough on its own to pay me over a grand a year in passive income. So I’d also need to identify some quality stocks that could pay more than the average index yield.

Luckily, there’s actually an abundance of these in the UK market today. And most are established, cash-generative businesses with strong competitive advantages.

For example, take insurer Legal & General. The stock offers a forecast yield of 7.2%. That’s nearly double the market average! And that dividend is predicted to keep growing over the next couple of years.

L&G is a stable and profitable business that is exactly the type of investment I’d look for. Others I’d consider include oil giant BP (above 4% yield), miner Rio Tinto (above 7%), and utility giant National Grid (5%). That’s precisely why I own the last two of these stocks myself.

All of these firms produce plenty of profits and have very strong competitive positions. Hence why I think their dividends have a great chance of being sustainable over the long run.

Avoid reaching for the stars

Finally, one thing I wouldn’t do is get giddy with big dividend yields. Sure, a stock with a yield of 15% sounds much more exciting than one yielding just 5%.

That is, until the dividend suddenly gets cut and the share price falls in response. Then I’d wish I had opted for the more modest 5% yield.

Often, a company’s high yield can be a sign of trouble in its underlying business. And when the market gets a sniff of a firm’s weakening fundamentals, the stock price will more often than not fall.

When a stock price declines, the dividend yield will increase. That’s because a stock’s yield is inversely related to its price. So a falling share price could signal increased risk rather than an increased income bonanza.

That’s why I would tread carefully with ultra-high-yield dividend stocks.

Passive income

Of course, any dividend could be cut, especially during a recession. Nearly all stocks and sectors have the potential to be volatile during an economic downturn.

That’s why it’s important to diversify. And also why I think having a portion of my portfolio in the overall index is a smart move.

But finding 10 or so of those high-yield dividend stocks to sit alongside the index could potentially push the overall yield of my portfolio above 5%. And anything above that figure would equate to over a grand a year in passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

