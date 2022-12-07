Home » Investing Articles » How I’d try to make a million from investing £5 a day in UK stocks

How I’d try to make a million from investing £5 a day in UK stocks

Investing regular sums in UK stocks can help build up a nest egg over time, provided we stick with it. Those who start early have a shot at making a million.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s no time like the present, especially when it comes to buying UK stocks. While some investors like to delay their share purchases in the hope of nailing the ideal moment to buy, I don’t think that’s a good idea for me.

That’s because there’s no ‘perfect’ time to buy and even if there was, it would be impossible to spot, except with the power of hindsight.

I’d buy UK stocks today

Another reason I’d invest today rather than tomorrow or the day after is that the longer my money is in the market, the more time it has to grow. Just take a look at these figures for confirmation.

Let’s say I had the foresight to start investing £5 a day in UK stocks when I was 25 years old. That’s the equivalent of £1,825 a year, by the way.

If I carried on doing that for 42 years, I’d have £483,846 by the time I reached my expected retirement age of 68. 

If I was even more sensible and increased my contributions by 5% every year, I would have £995,384 to retire on. That’s just shy of a million.

These figures assume I enjoy an average total return of 7% a year, which is roughly the long-term return of the FTSE 100. So it’s doable, but with one big proviso. To make £1m from investing £5 a day in UK stocks, it’s important to start early.

An investor with a shorter timescale could still do it, but they’d have to generate a higher average return than 7% a year, which would involve taking on higher risks. That of course increases the danger that something will go wrong. Otherwise they could pay in more.

If I was 45 years old and wanted to make £1m from UK stocks starting from scratch, investing £5 a day wouldn’t do it. Incredibly, I would have to invest the equivalent of £30 a day, or £10,950 a year, which is six times as much.

If I increased that sum by 5% a year I could possibly build a retirement pot of £977,746 over the 23 years at my disposal.

I’m targeting cheap FTSE 100 stocks

These figures show the importance of starting investing as early as possible, at least when chasing big targets like a fat juicy million. Investing £5 a day at any age is still worthwhile though. Even over a short 10-year timescale, it could build into £198,159, making the same return assumptions.

That could make the difference between a difficult retirement and a relatively comfortable one. Also, now looks like a good time to invest in UK stocks, which have swung into favour after years when investors preferred to throw their money at US tech and crypto.

The FTSE 100 is crammed full of top dividend stocks offering high yields, in some cases as much as 7%, 8% or more. While dividends aren’t guaranteed, that kind of income could help turbocharge my plans to make a million. Any share price growth would come on top of that.

As always with investing, there are no guarantees, but doing something is much, much better than doing nothing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused shares to buy in December 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’ll buy in 2023

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for FTSE 100 shares to buy in the New Year. But with the index up in…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Is the greatly reduced NIO share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The NIO share price has fallen almost two thirds, but Christopher Ruane isn't ready to invest. Here he explains why…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price looks ultra cheap based on current broker forecasts. Is now the time to buy the engineer…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
US Stock

Is Meta stock a cheap buy? Here’s what the charts say

| James J. McCombie

The Meta stock price has slumped and is now available for 2016 prices. A few charts could reveal if this…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

I’d buy 850 shares of this Footsie stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Charlie Carman

Our writer is looking for FTSE 100 shares to boost his passive income. He thinks this dividend heavyweight could be…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Why is the Scancell share price climbing?

| Alan Oscroft

The Scancell share price has started attracting attention. I take a look at what's happening at the biotech research company.

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

With no savings at 40, I’d aim to max out my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

| Harvey Jones

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific way to invest in UK shares without having to pay any tax…

Read more »